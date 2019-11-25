Wabash National Corporation Chairman Jischke to Retire; Magee Named as Successor

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, Ind., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) and its Board of Directors today announced that Chairman of the Board Dr. Martin C. Jischke has chosen to retire following the 2020 annual meeting of stockholders. The board will appoint Wabash National’s long-standing director Larry J. Magee to serve as the next chairman of the board assuming his anticipated re-election as a director at the company’s annual meeting.



Dr. Jischke commented, “It has been a great privilege to serve alongside Wabash National colleagues for the past 17 years. Their integrity, intellectual rigor, engineering innovation and commitment to making Wabash better are what make Wabash National such an extraordinary company. I’m proud to hand the reins over to Larry for the next chapter in the company’s history.”

Dr. Jischke became the company’s Chairman of the Board in 2007. Before joining the company’s Board in 2002, he was the 10th President of Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana, where he served from August 2000 until his retirement in July 2007.

“I want to thank Martin for his unwavering dedication to Wabash National,” said Brent Yeagy, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As a result of his unrelenting focus on creating value and growing the company, Wabash National has become a stronger and more stable organization. His leadership and counsel have been invaluable to the company, and more personally, I have benefited greatly from Martin’s advice, guidance and friendship.”

Dr. Jischke has served in leadership positions, including as president of four major research universities in the United States, in which he was charged with the strategic and financial leadership of each organization. He was also previously appointed as a Special Assistant to the United States Secretary of Transportation. He continues to serve on the Board of Trustees of the Illinois Institute of Technology, and previously served as a director of Duke Realty Corporation from 2004 to 2016 and served as a director of Vectren Corporation from 2007 to 2017.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and everyone at Wabash National, I want to congratulate Martin for his distinguished career and thank him for his steadfast service to our company and our community,” Yeagy said. “He has been a model of corporate leadership and integrity in the industry and beyond. We wish him well in his retirement.”

“Looking ahead to our future,” he added, “we are excited to work with Larry as we continue our business transformation to be the innovation leader of engineered solutions in the transportation, logistics and distribution markets. His dedication and leadership on the Wabash National Board since 2005 has been instrumental to our success and growth as an organization.”

Wabash National Corporation: Changing How the World Reaches You

As the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is changing how the world reaches you. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company’s mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash National designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Beall®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Extract Technology®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com .



Media Contact:

Dana Stelsel

Director, Corporate Communications

(765) 771-5766

dana.stelsel@wabashnational.com



Investor Relations:

Ryan Reed

Director, Investor Relations

(765) 771-5310

ryan.reed@wabashnational.com



