Sprott Inc. Announces Appointment of Graham Birch to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (“Sprott” or the “Company”) (TSX: SII) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Graham Birch to the Company’s board of directors, effective immediately.



“We are pleased to welcome Graham to the Sprott board of directors,” said Ron Dewhurst, Chairman of Sprott. “Graham is a highly talented executive with extensive experience in both the asset management and precious metal sectors. He will be a tremendous addition to the board.”

Dr. Birch started his career in 1984 as a mining equity analyst working with Panmure Gordon, Kleinwort Benson Securities and Ord Minnett. In 1993, he joined Mercury Asset Management as a portfolio manager in the mining and gold sectors. Mercury Asset Management was subsequently taken over by Merrill Lynch Investment Managers and then BlackRock. In 1999, Dr. Birch was promoted to Managing Director and Head of the Natural Resources Investment Team at BlackRock in London, a position he held until 2010. He is currently a non-executive director of Hochschild Mining, a mid-tier silver and gold mining company. Until 2018, Dr. Birch was a non-executive director of ETF Securities. Dr. Birch has a PhD in Mining Geology from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College London.

About Sprott

Sprott is an alternative asset manager and a global leader in precious metal and real asset investments. Through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia, Sprott is dedicated to providing investors with best-in-class investment strategies that include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage. Sprott is based in Toronto with offices in New York, Carlsbad and Vancouver and its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX:SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com .

