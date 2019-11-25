Ducommun Incorporated Named to Orange County Business Journal's 2019 List of Fastest-Growing Public Companies

Leading aerospace & defense supplier ranked 11th among large public companies

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO), a global supplier of innovative electronic and structural solutions for the aerospace & defense industry, announced that it has been named to Orange County Business Journal's (OCBJ) 2019 List of Fastest-Growing Public Companies, ranking 11th in the Large Public Companies category.



To qualify, companies in this category must have more than $500 million in revenue and achieve a minimum of 15% revenue growth in the two years ended June 30, 2019. Ducommun Incorporated’s revenues grew 23% over that two-year time period.

“We are delighted that the Orange County Business Journal has recognized Ducommun Incorporated as one of Orange County’s Fastest-Growing Public Companies. We are also honored to be listed with other companies in the area such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation and Masimo Corporation,” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Ducommun Incorporated. “Since joining the company in early 2017, our focus has been on growing the business both organically and through targeted acquisitions. We have successfully completed three acquisitions, expanded our capabilities in new aerospace and defense platforms, and improved our operational performance and results.”

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added, innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas –Electronic Systems and Structural Systems – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

About Orange County Business Journal

The Orange County Business Journal is a weekly print and online newspaper covering business in Orange County, California. It is the second largest business journal in California, focusing on a wide range of industries including the technology, medical device, aerospace, defense, real estate and finance sectors.

