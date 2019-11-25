Large-Scale Power Shutoffs Have Californians Switching to Solar Battery Storage

NeoVolta’s NV14 Energy Storage System Offers Safe, High-Performance Blackout Resilience

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEOVOLTA INC. (OTCQB: NEOV) – After a recent wave of wildfire-prevention power shutoffs that left millions without electricity for days, many California homeowners are turning to solar storage . With these systems, the excess solar energy a home produces is stored in a battery and can be used as backup power if the grid goes down.



In the Bay Area, local authorities are looking to equip 6,000 homes and businesses with solar batteries . The program is aimed at protecting disadvantaged communities and the sick and elderly who rely on electrical power to survive.

For Californians seeking an energy storage solution, one of the most innovative new systems on the market comes straight from San Diego: the NeoVolta NV14 .

When power goes out, the NV14 immediately starts powering critical loads to keep the lights on and essential appliances running. It has a high storage capacity of 14.4 kilowatt hours and delivers 7.6 kW of continuous power, outperforming mainstream competitors in its class. And during normal conditions when the grid is up, homeowners can see significant savings on their monthly utility bills. The energy stored in the NV14 battery can be used in the evening, when peak utility rates are twice as high.

Along with high performance, NeoVolta stands apart for its focus on safety. Unlike most energy storage systems on the market, the NV14 uses advanced lithium iron phosphate chemistry in its battery. Lithium iron phosphate batteries have been proven to be safer, cleaner, and longer lasting than ordinary lithium ion batteries.

The NV14 is being installed in homes across Southern California and will expand to Northern California in the next six months. It has been approved by the California Energy Commission (CEC) as a certified energy storage system. It can connect with any residential solar installation —new or existing, AC or DC, making it ideal for retrofits. The critical load panel is included in the package, and installation costs are lower.

“In California, which is blessed with abundant sunshine, combining solar panels with storage can get your home through a long-term power outage,” said Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta. “While there are many storage products on the market, the solution that offers superior safety, performance and life cycle is the NeoVolta NV14.”

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures utility-bill reducing residential energy storage batteries capable of powering your home even when the grid goes down. With a focus on safer Lithium-Iron Phosphate chemistry, the NV14 is equipped with a solar rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery, a 7,680-Watt inverter and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. By storing energy instead of sending it back to the grid, consumers can protect themselves against blackouts, avoid expensive peak demand electricity rates charged by utility companies when solar panels aren’t producing, and get one step closer to grid independence.

For more information visit: http://www.NeoVolta.com email us: IR@NeoVolta.com or call us: 858-239-2029

Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the continued increase in utility rates. Although NeoVolta believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. NeoVolta has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under the "Risk Factors" section of NeoVolta’s Form 1-A filing filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. NeoVolta undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



