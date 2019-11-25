Calling All Holiday Gifters: The Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig® Is Now Expanding Across the U.S.

The joint-venture between Keurig Dr Pepper and Anheuser-Busch expands 2019 availability to Illinois ahead of the holidays and unveils 2020 market expansion plans

/EIN News/ -- BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drinkworks®, a design-driven beverage innovation company, today announced market entry into Illinois ahead of Black Friday and the busy holiday shopping season. The company additionally announced that cocktail enthusiasts in Arizona, Washington, Minnesota, Nevada, Maryland and the District of Columbia now have the opportunity to preorder the Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig®, with fulfillment beginning in 2020.

The Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig is a first-of-its-kind system that combines innovation and user-centric design, making it easy for consumers to prepare a variety of freshly made, bar-quality cocktails at home with the touch of a button. The Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig calculates the precise amount of water and carbonation needed for each proprietary Drinkworks pod to deliver an exceptional cocktail experience every time.

“Fueled by our successful statewide expansions in Missouri, Florida, California, Pennsylvania, and New York, we’re thrilled to introduce the Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig to consumers in Illinois and beyond,” shared Drinkworks CEO, Nathaniel Davis. “We began this journey in the midwest last November, and couldn’t be happier to round out 2019 back in the region. We’re beyond excited to show new beverage enthusiasts how the Drinkworks Home Bar will elevate their at-home entertaining experiences this holiday season, in 2020 and for years to come.”

MSRP for the Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig is $399, and the brand is offering a series of promotions through the end of the year for consumers in all available markets:

Expansion Launch Promotion : $299 (Nov. 5 - Nov. 24, 2019)

: $299 (Nov. 5 - Nov. 24, 2019) Black Friday & Cyber Monday : $199 (Nov. 25 - Dec. 2, 2019)

: $199 (Nov. 25 - Dec. 2, 2019) Holiday Season: $299 (Dec. 3 - Dec. 31, 2019)

The Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig is sold on drinkworks.com as well as through in-store and online retailers. For more information and to see a list of participating retailers in each state, please visit drinkworks.com. Must be 21 years or older to purchase Drinkworks proprietary pods.



About Drinkworks®

Drinkworks® is a design-driven, user-centric beverage innovation company defining new ways to make it remarkably simple to enjoy a variety of bar-quality drinks at home with convenience. The Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig® is a first-of-its-kind appliance designed to use Drinkworks pods to prepare cocktails, brews, ciders and more at the touch of a button. A joint-venture between Keurig Dr Pepper (Keurig) and Anheuser-Busch InBev, Drinkworks is committed to making the entire drinking experience — from purchase, to creation, to enjoyment — more remarkable through innovation. The company is headquartered in Bedford, MA with facilities in Williston, VT. For more information and to purchase the Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig®, Drinkworks® pods and Drinkworks® accessories, visit Drinkworks.com.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). Our Dream is to bring people together for a better world. Beer, the original social network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck’s®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Hoegaarden® and Leffe®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Michelob Ultra®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 175,000 employees.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading coffee and beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. The Company maintains an unrivaled distribution system that enables its portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands to be available nearly everywhere people shop and consume beverages. With a wide range of hot and cold beverages that meet virtually any consumer need, KDP key brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. The Company employs more than 25,000 employees and operates more than 120 offices, manufacturing plants, warehouses and distribution centers across North America. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

For more information, contact:

Tom Donda

tomd@praytellagency.com

(847) 274-8354



