Ruling party highlights more entries in youth wing

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 25 - Ruling MPLA vice-president, Luísa Damião, said that the 8th Ordinary Congress of her party's youth wing, held last October, allowed a greater rejuvenation of the JMPLA organs and agencies, with the entry of young people up to the age of 35, making the organization stronger and richer in terms of skills and talent.,

Luisa Damião made this statement on Saturday, Nov 23, in the municipality of Viana, in Luanda on the occasion of the central act of the 57th Aniversary of the JMPLA, founded in November 23, 1962.

According to the vice-president of MPLA, these young brains must be harnessed well, to make the ruling party’s youth more interactive and active in society.

She encouraged young people to show humility and learn with the experience of their predecessors and never lose sight of their ability to innovate in solving the country's problems.

According to Luísa Damião, young people are important for the development of any society and are crucial agents for political transformations, economic and social growth, as well as technological innovation.

"Continue to look to the future with confidence and always look for an opportunity with determination and dedication to make your dreams come true," she said.

The vice president said, on the other hand, that with the advent of new digital technologies, Angolan youth had access to a new way of interpreting reality and changed the way they consume the media.

She also encouraged young people to embrace the programme promoted by the Angolan Executive, which is about sending annually 300 graduates with high performance and academic merit to the best universities in the world.

During the event held at the Dream Space Pavilion - which was also attended by the MPLA Secretary-General, Paulo Pombolo, members of the party’s Politburo and Central Committee, as well as the minister of Youth and Sports, Ana Paula Sacramento - some messages were read and handed member cards to the 450 new affiliates .

