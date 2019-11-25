PUNE, INDIA, November 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Pet Microchips Industry Global Production,Growth,Share,Demand and Applications Forecast to 2026”.

Pet Microchips 2019

Description: -

Pet microchips are grain-sized chips that are injected into pets in order to ensure the safety of pets. Pet microchips are safe and do not cause any harm to the pet’s health. Pet microchips data is stored with the company, when the pet is lost and taken to a shelter or veterinary hospital, the members there scan for pet microchips and contact the owner as per the contact information data. Pet microchips consist of a unique ID number which stores the contact data of the owner, the pet microchips emit frequencies that give signal to the pet microchips company registry company.

Listed Key Players in Pet Microchips Market 2019

The key players working in the global pet microchips market incorporate Virbac Group, Animalcare Ltd., Microchip4Solutions Inc., Peddymark Ltd., Cybortra innovation Co., Ltd., Pet-ID Microchips Ltd., Avid Identification Systems Inc., Jeffers Pet, Merck and Co. Inc., Pethealth Inc., Datamars, Inc., Trovan, Ltd., and Bayer AG, among others.

Owners tend to get close to their pets and when pets get lost, it causes sorrow to the owners, hence many owners are opting for pet microchips to ensure the safety of pets. Many hospitals and pet shelters have a pet microchips scanner through which they find out the owner’s information. The safety concerns of the owner regarding their pets have been a major market driver for the pet microchips market. Pet microchips are demanded by owners worldwide. Many companies are entering the pet microchips market in order to meet market demands.

The Global Pet Microchips Market report deeply analyzes the challenges faced, emerging trends in the market, production and services and other factors present in the pet microchips market. The report also talks about the scope for growth, market drivers, major areas for growth, etc in the pet microchips market based on the historical and statistical data available in the previous years. The report divides the market into segments based on pet types. The report predicts the future trends and scope in the market for the prediction period 2019-2026.

Market Segmentation of Pet Microchips Market Share

The pet microchips market is growing with many owners adopting the microchip injection technique to ensure the safety of pets. Veterinary hospitals and pet shelters are also supporting the pet microchips market by installing microchip scanners and contacting owners regarding their pet’s location. For a better understanding of the pet microchips market, the pet microchips market is classified into segments based on pet types. The pet types include dogs, cats, horses, and others. The report suggests the returning of cats without microchips to owners is just 2% whereas the returning of cats to owners increases by multiple times when the cats are injected with microchips.

Regional Overview of Pet Microchips Industry Size

The regional overview report on the pet microchips market analyzes the market at regional and global levels. The report includes a thorough research data on the pet microchips market, that would be helpful for companies entering the pet microchips market. The report goes in-depth on factors like market share, market size, market price, etc present in the pet microchips market. The report also discusses the growth opportunities, consumption rate, key players in the market, etc in the pet microchips market, based on regions. The report suggests the market is booming in the North American regions with owners spending a lot on their pets and also welcoming the microchips technology. The report also suggests that the interest in pet microchips is developing in Asia-Pacific regions.

Industry News of Pet Microchips Market Report

The Animal Welfare Department in Albuquerque has launched a campaign to provide microchipping of pets for free of cost. The campaign is launched in order to promote responsible pet ownership in the city. The department has already provided free microchips to over 600 pets in the month of November, to prevent pets from getting lost.

