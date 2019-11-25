Piston Cans Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Piston Cans Market Professional Survey Report 2019” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Piston cans are also knows as aerosol cans. Its a convenient and easy to use method for storing food, cosmetic, automotive related products. The conventional use of piston cans involved storing the component with high pressure gases which allows for a high pressure chamber inside the can. Recent advancement in science and technology has enabled the industry to come up with gas less piston cans are a huge popularity among the environmental conscious consumers.

The piston cans application are many fold is one of the revolutionizing products of the packaging industry.

Segmentation:

The piston cans market can be segmented based upon product type, application and region.

Market key player:

Ball

Crown

EXAL

BWAY

CCL Container

DS Containers

Silgan

Based upon product type, the piston can market can be categorized as

Plastic Cans

Aluminum Cans

Steel Cans

Glass

Tin

Based upon application, the piston can market can be categorized as

Food

Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Industrial

Automotive

Ago Chemicals

Based Upon Region, the piston cans market has been segmented as

North America (United States of America, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Regional Analysis:

North America is the market leader in terms of demand and revenue in piston cans. The region has a world class industrial technology and relies heavily on automation. The region also has a high consumption rate for canned products for cream, cheese and oil topping the rest. Automotive and chemical industry are other major booster for piston cans market in the region.

Europe is the next major market for Piston Cans. Heavily organized manufacturers and superior technology and infrastructure are some major reasons for the growth of piston cans in the region. The region has high dependency on canned items as well.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate. The region has a high population density and high demand for processed food, improved manufacturing infrastructure and technological development in food production industry are leading the growth pattern in the region.

A growth in disposable income among consumers, increase in demand for processed food. The FMCG market is experiencing an upward trend in retail and the demands for piston cans has benefited with the changes.

China and India with high population density are the most lucrative regions for the growth in piston cans industry.

Industry News:

The main strategic shift in piston cans industry was brought upon by the piston barrier system for aerosol cans. The use of gas under pressure for dispensing process is an old industry tradition. The old process employed the use of greenhouse gases for packaging. With the onset of global climate change and an increased awareness worldwide regarding the harmful effects of greenhouse gases for the environment has led to evolution of gas less packaging.

The use of piston can for an airless packing system helps not only in maintaining a hygiene and purity of items, but also allows for a minimum product retention and easy flow of the stored item.

