Global Cakes and Pastries Market Report 2019-2024 - Burgeoning Demand for Low Sodium, Gluten-Free, Multigrain and Organic Baked Products

The global cakes and pastries market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2024.



The growing urbanization and high demand for decadent food products are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing working population and rising disposable incomes have led to the escalating consumption of ready-to-eat food products such as cakes, pies and pastries, thus further augmenting the sales.

Additionally, continual experimentation for the introduction of distinctive flavors of fillings and toppings, coupled with the increasing demand for customized pastries and cakes, is catering to a wide and diversified consumer base.



Moreover, increasing health-consciousness among consumers has led to the incorporation of healthier ingredient alternatives, such as whole wheat flour instead of white flour. Along with this, the burgeoning demand for low sodium, gluten-free, multigrain and organic baked products is also propelling the market growth.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Finsbury, Flowers Foods, Grupo Bimbo, American Baking Company, Britannia, Euro Cakes, Hostess Brands, McKee Foods, Yamazaki Baking, Aryzta, Mulino bianco, Edeka, Edwards Cake & Candy Supplies, BreadTalk Group Limited, etc.



