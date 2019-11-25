Global Gaskets & Seals Market Set to Cross $90 Billion by 2024 - Rising Industrialization, Rapid Urbanization, Thriving Automotive Industry

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gaskets and Seals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gaskets and seals market reached a value of US$ 67.7 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 90.3 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 5% during 2019-2024.



The thriving automotive industry, along with the increasing product utilization in the plumbing and construction sector, represent the key factors driving the market growth. Owing to rising industrialization and rapid urbanization across the globe, there is a significant increase in the number of manufacturing plants and factories that use gaskets and seals.



The automotive industry extensively utilizes the products to avoid the leakage or spillage of fluids and gases. Furthermore, gaskets are used in engines to maintain pressure and prevent contaminated particles from permeating, whereas seals are used as shock absorbers. They can also sustain extreme pressures, compressive loads and temperature variations due to which they are used in various sealing machines and equipment in the manufacturing sector.



Moreover, the growth of the e-commerce platform that provides direct and third-party operated distribution channels to the manufacturers is also contributing to the market growth.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AB SKF, Dana Incorporated, ElringKlinger, Flowserve, Trelleborg, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Federal-Mogul, Smiths Group, BRUSS Sealing Systems, Cooper Standard Holding, Garlock Sealing Technologies, Daetwyler Holding, etc.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Gaskets and Seals Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Material

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by End-use

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Gaskets

6.2 Seals



7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Fiber

7.2 Graphite

7.3 PTFE

7.4 Rubber

7.5 Silicones

7.6 Others



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Automotive

8.2 Industrial Machinery

8.3 Electrical and Electronics

8.4 Marine & Rail

8.5 Aerospace

8.6 Oil & Gas

8.7 Chemicals & Petrochemicals

8.8 Others



9 Market Breakup by End-use

9.1 OEM

9.2 Aftermarket



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia Pacific

10.2 Europe

10.3 North America

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 AB SKF

14.3.2 Dana Incorporated

14.3.3 ElringKlinger

14.3.4 Flowserve

14.3.5 Trelleborg

14.3.6 Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

14.3.7 Federal-Mogul

14.3.8 Smiths Group

14.3.9 BRUSS Sealing Systems

14.3.10 Cooper Standard Holding

14.3.11 Garlock Sealing Technologies

14.3.12 Daetwyler Holding



