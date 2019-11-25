Smart Clothes Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2024

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Smart Clothes Market

Smart clothes, also known as e-textiles are clothing fabrics that are connected to digital components like gadgets, lights, batteries, etc. Smart clothing is IoT connected and helpful in tracking performance, health, etc. The performance and health can be tracked through smartphone apps, computers, and laptops, etc. The apps must be connected to Bluetooth or WiFi, as per the smart clothes app guidelines. The smart clothes are enabled with sensors that track the performance and health of the wearer. Smart clothes are available in different forms like socks, t-shirts, pants, etc.

The innovation in technology and developments in IoT fields has been a major market driver for the smart clothes market. The smart clothes are a very effective tool to measure the heart rate, body muscle performance, etc. Smart clothes are widely popular among athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Smart clothes are being preferred by them over traditional clothes, in order to measure and track their health and performance. The demand for smart clothes is increasing consistently in the market. Many companies are entering the smart clothes market to meet the customer demands.

The World Smart Clothes Market Research Report offers a deep information on smarclothes production, emerging market trends, and other factors present in the smart clothing market. The report discusses the scope for growth, key areas for growth and other factors that can affect the growth of the smart clothes market based on the statistical and historical data available for previous years. The report classifies the smart cotes market into segments based on applications. The report also includes predictions related to future trends and scope of the market for the forecast period 2019-2024.

Key Players of Global Smart Clothes Market =>

• Sproutling

• Lumo

• Hexoskin

• Clothing+

• InteraXon

• Sensoria

• CuteCircuit

• NeuroSky

• OMsignal

• BeBop Sensors

Smart Clothes Market Segmentation

The smart clothes are gaining huge popularity among consumers for their performance tracking features. The smart clothes are also effective in tracking the physical and mental health conditions of the wearer. To understand the smart clothing market in a deeper and better way, the market has been segmented based on applications. The applications segment includes Sports, Consumer, Industrial, Enterprise, and Others. The smart clothes are used in sports to track the athlete’s performance and health. Consumers refer to casual customers who use smart clothes as a trend, fashion, etc. Smart clothes are used in industries to ensure the safety of the workers. The smart clothes are available in enterprises for sale purposes.

Smart Clothes Market Size Regional Overview

The report includes information on the regional analysis of the smart clothes market that has been conducted at the regional and global levels. The market research report provides deep information on the current and future industry trends, which would be helpful for the companies entering the market to get insights about the revenue, scope, and profitability in the market. All the market players operating at the regional levels have been considered and analysed individually and the data on competitive analysis has been presented in the report. The study also examines the risks and challenges present in the smart clothing market. The report covers the smart clothes market in the regions of USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Smart Clothes industry News

Radboud University Medical Center recently conducted studies and found that smart clothes, manufactured by Hexoskin can accurately track the performance of respiratory systems. The researchers say that smart clothes are often used by sports professionals, the main aim of the research was to see the effectiveness of smart clothes on common people.

Major Key Points of Global Smart Clothes Market

