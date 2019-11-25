Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Market

Wireless Bluetooth Headphone is built on wireless connectivity technology and allows users to use their cell phone hands-free. The biggest benefit of Bluetooth headphones is the convenience it offers to roam around without placing it over the head while communicating. Wireless Bluetooth headphones can be used with smartphones, computers, gaming systems, TVs, and other similar electronic devices. The Bluetooth used in wireless headphones works very similar to WiFi but with low frequencies, which aren't considered dangerous for human use. The frequency emitted by wireless Bluetooth headphones is almost a thousand times less than a standard cell phone.

The ever increasing Bluetooth range- the distance between wireless headphones and the device it is paired with while still keeping a clear connection- of various wireless Bluetooth headphone models allow you to move around freely untethered from your smart device.

Sound sophistication and quality are two of the most important factors for consumers while purchasing Bluetooth headphones. Incorporation of different technologies such as in-bound storage, gesture recognition, hands-free calling further has a positive impact on the wireless Bluetooth headphones market growth. The future will see the segment witnessing steady growth spiking the demand for high-quality products in this category. Furthermore, the addition of noise cancellation techniques facilitating a robust listening experience is a key factor driving the growth of the segment.

Key Players of Global Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Market =>

• AKG

• Sennheiser

• audio-technica

• Jabra

• LG

• Motorola

• Plantronics

• Samsung

• Bose

• Mpow

• Huawei

• Apple (Beats)

• Panasonic

• Yamaha

• Beyerdynamic

• Shure

• Grado

• Philips

Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Market Segmentation

The wireless Bluetooth headphone market can be segmented mainly on product features and distribution channels. Based on the product features, Bluetooth headphones can be grouped into in-ear segment and over-ear segment. Improvements such as robust battery life, voice assistant integration, noise cancellation and advanced biometric sensors are some of the key factors driving demand for the in-ear segment. In the case of an over-ear segment, factors such as handling convenience, design, faster connection times, and integration of noise cancellation techniques are the factors driving the growth.

Based on distribution channels, the Bluetooth headphones market is primarily grouped into multi-branded stores and online channel.

Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Trends Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the main wireless Bluetooth headphone market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. Increased use of smart devices today including smartphones, computers, television, laptops, computer, etc. are fueling the demand for a convenient device that can easily connect to these smart devices and wireless headphones perfectly fit the bill, with the Asia Pacific and North America leading the market share. Furthermore, increased usage & spending on electronic items coupled with the penetration of jack-less mobile phones in China and India is hiking demand for wireless headphones in these countries. Preference for WiFi and jack-less assisted headphone also plays a key role in market growth.

Wireless Bluetooth Headphone Share Industry News

The global market of wireless Bluetooth headphones is extremely competitive with several top players and new entrants foraying in the market. To increase their market share in this category, players are lining up various product launches as a key sustainability strategy and competitive growth.

