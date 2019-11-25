Lead Chemicals Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Demand, Analysis and Forecasts to 2028

New Market Study, Report "Lead Chemicals Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2028" Added.

Lead Chemicals Market 2019-2028

Report Summary:

Lead Chemicals Market to Grow Considerably with its Huge Range of Applications

This report provides in depth study of “Lead Chemicals Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Lead Chemicals Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Lead Chemicals is a heavy metal and is soft and malleable with a low melting point. Lead is obtained from its ores and pre-historic people were aware of its existence. Lead Chemicals has high density, ductility, and relative inertness. Lead has high durability and is corrosion resistant. Lead Chemicals is not available in abundance just like tin. Lead is usually used to store corrosive liquids due to its non-corrosive properties. The molten lead is a collector for elements of gold and silver.

Lead Chemicals is used as a drier in certain paints and as a mordant in dyeing and also utilized in the lead compounds production. It is used in the plants of gold cyanidation. Many other salts such as basic lead silicate, basic lead carbonate, and basic lead sulfate were used as pigments for the white exterior paints. But it has been stopped due to its toxicity concern and harmfulness towards human beings. The use of it in insecticide has been avoided for the same reason.

Lead Chemicals are used to give mainly yellow and red shades in ceramic glazes and glass. In developed countries, the usage of lead has been stopped but in less developed countries is being used at large. In developed countries alternative of lead is used such as lead selenide, lead telluride for infrared detectors and photovoltaic cells. Lead acetate is used in dyeing and textile printing as a lead coating for metals, pigment inks, varnishes, drier in paints, and colorant in hair dyes.

Important Key Players Analysis: Dynakrom, Hanhua Chemical, Hebei Yanxi Chemical, Dominion Colour, Aerocell, Waldies, 5N Plus, Orica, L.S. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, AVA Chemicals, Cuprichem, Chloral Chemicals (India), Flaurea Chemicals, Hammond Group, Baerlocher, Kwang Cheng

Segmentation:

By type, the global Lead Chemicals market in the section – Lead Acetate, Lead Chloride, Lead Nitrate, Lead Stabilizers, and others. Lead Chloride is used in producing ornamental glass i.e. aurene glass. Lead Chloride is corrosion resistant and is used as a pigment in white paint though it has been banned in many countries to be used in white paint due to its health hazards. Lead Nitrate is used in pigments and mordant, in the manufacture of matches. By the sales channel, the global Lead Chemicals market in the section – Direct Channel and Distribution Channel. By application, the global Lead Chemicals market in the section – PVC Stabilizers, Mining, Dyes, Pigment, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Europe and North America’s Lead Chemicals market achieves growth due to its use as a colorant in dyes, in pigments and mordants. Lead Chemicals is used in the printing of textiles, pigment inks, drier in paints, varnishes. The growing economy along with increasing per capita income will aid the market to grow. South America’s Lead Chemicals market achieves growth with its wide range of applications which in turn will raise the demand. Asia-Pacific (APAC) Lead Chemicals market to achieve growth due to its various applications in producing aurene glass, manufacture of matches, as pigment and mordant, lead coating for metals. There is an increasing demand for Lead Chemicals.

Industry News:

October 21, 2019. UNEP and WHO organized a global alliance to eliminate the use of lead in paint. The International Lead Poisoning week 2019 aims to increase awareness and promote actions to address human health. It has the motive to prevent lead poisoning among children leading to death and intellectual disability.

