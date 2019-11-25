Global Bag Filter Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bag Filter - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Bag Filter market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.2%.



Pulse Jet, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.9 Billion by the year 2025, Pulse Jet will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$112.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$357.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Pulse Jet will reach a market size of US$302.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$958.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (USA)

Bwf Envirotech (Germany)

Camfil Farr Inc. (USA)

Danaher Corporation (USA)

Donaldson Co., Inc. (USA)

Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland)

General Electric Company (USA)

Lenntech BV (The Netherlands)

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. (Japan)

Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA)

Rosedale Products Inc. (USA)

Thermax Global (India)

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Highly Polluting Industries Such as Cement, Power Generation, Chemical and Other Process Industries Drive Demand for Bag Filters

Market Drivers in a Nutshell

Competition

Global Bag Filter Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bag Filter Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Pulse jet (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Reverse-Air (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Shaker (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Alarming Rise in Industrial Air Pollution Sets Strong Foundation for the Growth of Bag Filters

Number of Deaths Worldwide Due to Outdoor and Indoor Air Pollution: Breakdown in Million by type of Diseases

Top-Ranking Cities with Highest Air Pollution in Micrograms per Cubic Meter

Number of Deaths Worldwide Due to Outdoor Air Pollution: Breakdown in Million by Region

Strict Environment and Safety Regulations to Minimize Air Pollution Benefits Market Growth

Number of Health Effects Avoided Per Annum in the US Due to the MATS Implementation

Need to Reduce Particulate Matter Emissions from Fossil Fuel Drives Demand for Bag Filters in Power Generation Industry

Global Electricity Generation: Breakdown of CO2 Emissions in TWh for the Years 2016, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Permissible Limits of PM Emissions Set by Different Countries from Coal-Fired Power Plants

Rapid Increase in Cement Production Drives Demand for Bag Filters

Global Cement Production in Million Metric Tons for the Years 2000, 2010, 2020 and 2030

Global CO2 Emissions in Billion Tons/Year in the Cement Industry for the Years 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025

Bag Filters Market to Benefit from the Mining Industry's Need to Comply with Emission Control Norms

Increasing Need to Recycle Waste Drives Demand for Bag Filters in the Municipal Sector

Top Ranking Regions Generating Largest Amount of Municipal Waste in Million Tons Per Annum

Emergence of Alternative and Renewable Sources of Energy: A Major Growth Restraint

Product Overview

Bag Filter: An Introduction

Bag Filter by Type

Pulse Jet

Reverse-Air

Mechanical Shaker

Advantages and Disadvantages of Various Types of Bag Filters

Bag Filter by Filter Media

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Bag Filter Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Pulse jet (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Reverse-Air (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Shaker (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



Rise in Cement Production and Coal Power Plants Drive Bag Filters Market

EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Bag Filter Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Pulse jet (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Reverse-Air (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Shaker (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



Poor Air Quality and Increasing Industrial Pollution Drives Demand for Bag Filters in Indian Market

SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



