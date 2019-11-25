Global Barrier Resins Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025
Barrier Resins market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.6%.
Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$36.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$107 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) will reach a market size of US$57.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$267.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:
- Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)
- Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
- DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)
- Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)
- INEOS Group Ltd. (United Kingdom)
- INVISTA (USA)
- Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Kureha Corporation (Japan)
- Solvay SA (Belgium)
- Teijin Ltd. (Japan)
- The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Nippon Gohsei) (Japan)
- Zhejiang Juhua Co., Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Emergence of Innovative Materials for Packaging across Various Industries Continues to Drive Significant Growth of Barrier Resins
- Asia-Pacific: Increasing Need to Prevent Food Contamination in Food Products Drives Demand for EVOH Barrier Resin
- Competitive Scenario
- Global Barrier Films Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019
- Global EVOH Resins Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019
- Global PVDC Resins Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Barrier Resins Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Surge in Demand for Pharmaceutical Packaging in Developing Economies Propels Barrier Resins Growth
- Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
- Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Revenues in US$ Million by Region for the Year 2019
- Rise in Demand for Drug Delivery Devices and Blister Packaging Drives PVDC Resins Growth
- Global Packaged Food Market: Revenues in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
- Need to Enhance Shelf Life of Packaged Food & Beverages: A Strong Growth Driver
- Need for Convenience Food Amidst Rising Women Workforce and Single Households Drives Demand for EVOH Resins
- Percentage of Single Person Households in Select Countries for the Years 1960 and 2018
- Percentage of Women Workforce Against Total Workforce for the Years 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020
- Growing Urbanization and Rapidly Changing Lifestyle Drive Demand for Sustainable Food Packaging
- Transition Towards Bio-Based Barrier Resins Offers Growth Opportunities in the Food Packaging Market
- Growing Consumer Awareness about Food Safety Lays a Strong Foundation for the Growth of Barrier Resins
- Cosmetics Packaging Garner a Significant Share in the Barrier Resin Market
- Global Cosmetic Packaging Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Stringent Regulatory Standards in the US, Europe and China: A Major Restraint
- Eco-friendly Substitutes of Barrier Resin in Food and Pharmaceutical Products Poses another Challenge
- Innovations and Advancements
- BP Polymers Launches Kortrax Barrier Resin for HDPE Containers
- TC Releases 100% Recyclable, Multilayer Barrier Stand-up Pouch in North America
- Dow Launches Novel Barrier Adhesive for Flexible Packaging
- Uflex Unveils Super Barrier Polyester Film
- Toray Plastics Launches Third Generation of Torayfan Transparent, High-Barrier Polypropylene Packaging Films
- Klckner Pentaplast Unveils New Ultra High-Barrier PVdC Film
- Product Overview
- What are Barrier Resins?
- Uses and Benefits of Barrier Resin
- Barrier Resins by Type
- EVOH Barrier Resin
- PVDC Barrier Resin
- PEN Barrier Resin
- Applications of Barrier Films
- Food and Beverage Packaging Industry
- Pharmaceutical & Medical Industry
- Cosmetics Industry
- Agriculture Industry
- Industrial Sector
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
