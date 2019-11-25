Global Barrier Resins Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Barrier Resins - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Barrier Resins market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.6%.



Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$36.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$107 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) will reach a market size of US$57.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$267.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)

Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

INEOS Group Ltd. (United Kingdom)

INVISTA (USA)

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Kureha Corporation (Japan)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

Teijin Ltd. (Japan)

The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Nippon Gohsei) (Japan)

Zhejiang Juhua Co., Ltd. (China)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Emergence of Innovative Materials for Packaging across Various Industries Continues to Drive Significant Growth of Barrier Resins

Asia-Pacific: Increasing Need to Prevent Food Contamination in Food Products Drives Demand for EVOH Barrier Resin

Competitive Scenario

Global Barrier Films Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Global EVOH Resins Market: Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Global PVDC Resins Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Barrier Resins Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Surge in Demand for Pharmaceutical Packaging in Developing Economies Propels Barrier Resins Growth

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: Revenues in US$ Million by Region for the Year 2019

Rise in Demand for Drug Delivery Devices and Blister Packaging Drives PVDC Resins Growth

Global Packaged Food Market: Revenues in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Need to Enhance Shelf Life of Packaged Food & Beverages: A Strong Growth Driver

Need for Convenience Food Amidst Rising Women Workforce and Single Households Drives Demand for EVOH Resins

Percentage of Single Person Households in Select Countries for the Years 1960 and 2018

Percentage of Women Workforce Against Total Workforce for the Years 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020

Growing Urbanization and Rapidly Changing Lifestyle Drive Demand for Sustainable Food Packaging

Transition Towards Bio-Based Barrier Resins Offers Growth Opportunities in the Food Packaging Market

Growing Consumer Awareness about Food Safety Lays a Strong Foundation for the Growth of Barrier Resins

Cosmetics Packaging Garner a Significant Share in the Barrier Resin Market

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Stringent Regulatory Standards in the US, Europe and China: A Major Restraint

Eco-friendly Substitutes of Barrier Resin in Food and Pharmaceutical Products Poses another Challenge

Innovations and Advancements

BP Polymers Launches Kortrax Barrier Resin for HDPE Containers

TC Releases 100% Recyclable, Multilayer Barrier Stand-up Pouch in North America

Dow Launches Novel Barrier Adhesive for Flexible Packaging

Uflex Unveils Super Barrier Polyester Film

Toray Plastics Launches Third Generation of Torayfan Transparent, High-Barrier Polypropylene Packaging Films

Klckner Pentaplast Unveils New Ultra High-Barrier PVdC Film

Product Overview

What are Barrier Resins?

Uses and Benefits of Barrier Resin

Barrier Resins by Type

EVOH Barrier Resin

PVDC Barrier Resin

PEN Barrier Resin

Applications of Barrier Films

Food and Beverage Packaging Industry

Pharmaceutical & Medical Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Agriculture Industry

Industrial Sector

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Barrier Resins Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Barrier Resins Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC) (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH) (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Polyethylene Naphthalate (PEN) (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



