High Performance Polyamide Industry Global Production Analysis, Demand By Regions, Segments And Applications 2019-2023

High Performance Polyamide 2019

High performance polyamide is a type of synthetic thermoplastic material that shows excellent strength, high chemical resistance and high dielectric strength. Polymers are added to this resin for specific applications and this combination is referred to as a composite. These polyamides can be bio-based or petroleum-based. The advantages of High performance polyamide includes high melting point, reduced absorption of moisture, and better retention of mechanical properties at high temperature. The fibers of such polyamides are manufactured in various forms like textile filament, or as industrial filament.

Key Players Listed in High Performance Polyamide Market

Some of the key players operating in the global high performance polyamide market are Arkema S.A. (France), BASF SE (Germany), Dupont (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), DSM (Netherlands), Solvay (Belgium), Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), Laxness (Japan), Radici Group SpA (Italy), EMS Chemie Holding AG (Switzerland), Ascend (Texas), Investa (Kansas), NILIT (Israel), DOMO (Italy), UBE Industries (Japan), Asahi Kasei (Japan), Kolon Plastic Inc. (South Korea), Shenma Industrial Co. Ltd. (China), and Hyundai EP Co. Ltd. (South Korea).

The raw materials used for the production of high performance polyamide are adipic acid and caprolactam. The use of this polyamide has been abundant in engineering components for the automobile industry. These resins maintain excellent strength and toughness during exposure to hot automobile fluids and hot air. The high-performance polyamide makes durable and functional components for automotive thermal management and similar applications. Considering the valuable properties of this product, it can be concluded that the demand for high performance polyamide will definitely increase in the coming years.

The global high-performance polyamide market states that the market accounted for US$2400 million in 2016 and is forecasted to reach US$3473.0 million by the end of the year 2023, developing at a CAGR of 5.52%. The key factors for the market growth are the increasing product demand from the sportswear, cosmetics and personal care products industry. The demand from the electrical and electronics industry is primarily due to the high performance of the polyamide. The market report on includes the past and present trends, market dynamics, and growth prospects that are critical for analysing the market's performance and scope.

Market Segmentation of High Performance Polyamide Industry

Rapid advancements in thermoplastics polymer, coupled with high adoption of high-performance polyamides by automotive manufacturers, owing to properties, such as excellent strength and toughness when exposed to hot, aggressive fluids and hot air whether humid or dry is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global high performance polyamides market

Ongoing advancements in thermoplastic polymer in addition to the increased adoption of high-performance polyamides by automotive key companies are other important factors driving the global high-performance polyamides market.

Based on the product type, the global high-performance polyamide market has been split into:

Polyamide 12

Polyamide 10

Polyamide 11

Polyamide 6T

Others

As mentioned in the report, polyamide 12 segment accounted for almost 33.50% market share of the overall high-performance polyamide market. And based on the market segmentation by application, the high-performance polyamide market has been categorized as:

Oil & Gas

Consumer Goods

Transportation

Industrial Coatings

Electrical and Electronics

Other Industrial Applications

Regional Overview

Regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa are among the main hubs for the high-performance polyamide market. Asia-Pacific was an emerging market in 2016, as mentioned in the report, and accounted for 34% of the market share of the global market. This regional market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for lightweight and efficient automobiles. Europe accounted for around 27% of the market share and valued at US$672.0 million in 2016 and is forecasted to reach US$942.2 million with a growth rate of 5.05%. However, the stringent government rules on the use of synthetic polyamides that prove hazardous to the environment and human health may hamper the regional market growth.

Industry News of High Performance Polyamide 2019

DSM Engineering Plastics, a Dutch multinational company, and Nexeo Plastics, a distribution of thermoplastic resins company, have signed an agreement for North America distribution of high-performance engineering plastics that will support the automotive, electronics, and industrial manufacturers in the region. These plastics will be distributed by the Nexeo Plastics Company throughout Canada, United States and Mexico.

