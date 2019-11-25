Global Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

New Study"Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market 2019 Global Industry Demand, Opportunities, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2028".

Report Summary:

Global Holographic Anti-counterfeiting Marks Market Makes Its Mark With a Solid Growth Promise

According to a recent survey on e-commerce in India, 38% of consumers received counterfeit products through e-commerce portals. Additionally, major e-commerce websites like Amazon were not immune to the rising the large influx of duplicate and sub-par products. This creates a major challenge for brands as the rapid pace of growth in e-commerce, and limited legal infrastructure makes brands extremely vulnerable in the market. Moreover, counterfeiting products results in major challenges like product identity thefts, loss of consumer confidence, and ultimately, irreversible economic damage. The holographic technology promises extreme ease of innovation, and yet is extremely difficult to duplicate. Additionally, the high costs of this technology is a major hindrance to its adoption globally in packaging. However, its high-costs also ensure that premium products gain maximum visibility and nearly impossible to replicate counterfeiting measures.

Important Key Players Analysis: Light Logics (India), Lasersec Technologies (India), K Laser (Taiwan), Uflex Limited (India), Polinas (Turkey), Kurz (Germany), Unifoil Corporation (US), Everest Holovisions Limited (India), Holostik (India), SRF Limited (India), Spectratek (US), API (UK), Offset Group (Bulgaria), Integraf (US), Zhejiang Jinghua Laser (China), SVG Optronics (China),

Segmentation

The holographic anti-counterfeiting marks market report is an in-depth study which will provide potential investors promising insights into the vast landscape. The report is segmented according to the type of products into holographic paper, and holographic films. Among these, the holographic films are rising in demand, thanks to their cost-effective use in packaging. Moreover, the report will also applications in the Tobacco business, Cosmetic and Personal Care, and Food & Drink sector. The report will also cover sales channels with segmentations, including distribution channel, and direct channels. The growing demand for tobacco for original products and large counterfeited products in the market are expected to present a major opportunity for players.

Regional Analysis

The holographic anti-counterfeiting marks market is segmented into various regions of the globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Due to growing scrutiny of products by federal agencies, increased technological advancements in inspections, and growing demand for attractive packaging, the holographic anti-counterfeiting marks market will register strong growth. Moreover, rising manufacturing activity in the Asia Pacific will create robust opportunities for players to drive the fastest CAGR growth in the region.

Industry News

Amazon has come under public flak in the industry for its ineffective fight against counterfeit products. In the latest statement, the CEO of Birkenstock, Oliver Reichert, slammed the company as according to him, Amazon does little to protect their merchandise as it benefits from the counterfeit of products. Amazon, its yearly report admitted that nearly 52% of all its products come from third-party vendors. Moreover, David Kahn pulled all of Birkenstock products from Amazon’s marketplace. Last year, the American Apparel & Footwear association also criticized Amazon and called the federal agencies to put it on the list of “Notorious Markets”.

