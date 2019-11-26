LEADING LUXURY VILLA COMPANY ANNOUCE BIGGEST BLACK FRDAY SALE IN HISTORY WITH UP TO US$2000.00 OFF

Beach Enclave Turks and Caicos Worlds Most Luxurious Ski Chalet Luxury villa Santorini Greece Atelier Villa Barbados Cerulean Villa Anguilla

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, IRELAND, November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exceptional Villas, the world’s most trusted villa rental company are offering their clients an exclusive gift. Customers who book a property between now and the middle of December will be entitled to up to US$2,000 off their vacation. The money may be taken off the total price of the vacation rental or used for added VIP extras such as VIP airport fast track, ground transportation, villa pre-stocking, car hire, chefs, excursions, boat charters and much more.

The offer applies to all Exceptional Villas rentals throughout the world including the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, Central America, North America, Mexico and Hawaii. The company have the recognition as the leading luxury operator from a service viewpoint and they are giving a cash gift to their clients which means that renting a luxury villa in many of the world’s most sought after vacation destinations offers better value than ever before. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

“This is our holiday gift to our clients and may be used at any time in the future once booking for the villa takes place by the middle of December.” says; Alexandra Baradi, the owner and CEO of Exceptional Villas.

The popularity of vacation rentals over hotels is increasing around the world. The projected revenue for the industry in 2020 is over 58 billion dollars. The number of users of homes and villas around the world is projected to be over 300 million. People around the globe realise that staying in a villa offers more privacy, more space and better value to many hotels of the equivalent standard. Vacation rentals are also an excellent option for larger groups, extended families and special occasions such an anniversary party or small destination wedding.

The company commenced operations in 1992 and offers some of the most exclusive villas in the world. They feature villas in many of the world’s most sought after destinations such as the Maldives, Barbados, Turks and Caicos, Mexico, St Barts, Switzerland, Italy and Hawaii.

Exceptional Villas also has a unique approach to how they operate. They only feature villas that have been personally inspected and take much time chatting with each client. This interaction ensures full understanding of clients’ needs and requirements.

While there is a trend for online booking in the mass market, the trend in the luxury market is for more client interaction. Clients wish to speak and engage with travel experts such as Exceptional Villas before committing to a high spend booking.

The amount the clients receive depends on the value of their booking

• $250 USD off for total rental value of $7,000 - $8,999 USD

• $500 USD off for total rental value of $9,000 - $14,999 USD

• $700 USD off for total rental value of $15,000 - $21,999 USD

• $1,000 USD off for a total rental value of $22,000 USD - $24,999

• $1,500 USD off for a total rental value of $25,000 - $34,999

• $2,000 USD off for a total rental value of $35,000 USD and over

All rental values calculated before taxes and fees

The gift amounts are usable for concierge credit such as airport fast-tracking, car hire, VIP transportation, chauffeur-driven limousines, spa treatments, excursions, pre-arrival stocking, chefs, extra staff or the money may be taken off the final payment.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties in the world. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing complimentary concierge service. This service includes organizing all aspects of the client's vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customized service they offer. The company operates two other brands; Villas Barbados and Dream Ireland, which are designated rental brands for Barbados and Ireland.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197



