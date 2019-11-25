Disposable Cups Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Demand, Price, Revenue, Growth 2019 to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On-“Disposable Cups Market 2019 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2024”

Disposable Cups Industry 2019

A disposable cup is a food-grade one-time usage container that is used for packing or serving beverages. Given that they are cost-effective, recyclable, lightweight, and highly accessible, these disposable cups are highly preferred by hotels, restaurants, and in commercial and household settings. These disposable cups are capable of holding both hot and cold contents.

It is anticipated that the global disposable cups market is expected to increase a CAGR of 8.1% and reach a valuation of USD 27.75 billion. The rising trend is a result of the growth of the food and beverage industry and the increasing population. From the wide range of disposable cups available, single-use plastic disposable cups are expected to bear a major hit as the world shifts towards sustainability.

For the purpose of this report, the capacity, revenue, production value, and other important factors were considered of the following companies:

Georgia-Pacific

Dart Container

Greiner

ConverPack

Churchill Container

Eco-Products

Berry

Huhtamaki

Disposable Cup Market Segmentation

The primary segmentation for disposable cups in terms of the material used, which can be broadly classified as paper cups, plastic cups and foam cups. Additionally, these can be further segmented on the basis of the appearance, as printable and non-printable.

Another category for segmenting the global disposable cups market depends on the field of application, with the end-user market being:

Food

Dairy

Beverages

Ice cream

The disposable cups can also be segmented on the basis of the size of the cup.

Regional Analysis

A region-wise analysis was carried out for the following locations:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

The report concluded that North America occupies a major market share in the global disposable cups industry. China, from the Asia-Pacific region, is the second-largest market for disposable cups.

Industry News

In an attempt at encouraging sustainable measures and behaviors, the Irish Government has announced the imposition of taxes on plastic bags, disposable cups, and waste disposal. It is projected that 10 c to 25 c will be charged for the usage of disposable cups. These fines will be effected from 2020 or 2021.

