Senegal and Mauritius eager to secure a place in the group stage of the Rugby Africa Cup 2020

The third match of the Rugby Africa Cup (RAC) 2020 between Senegal and Mauritius kicks off on Saturday, 30 November at 16:00 local time (18:00 CAT) at the Leopold Sedar Senghor Stadium in Dakar, Senegal. The match will be broadcasted live and for free on Rugby Africa’s Facebook page @RugbyAfrique (https://bit.ly/2XInRI0).

The stakes are high for the Senegalese Lions and their opponent Mauritius as only the winner of the match will proceed to the group stage of the RAC 2020. Both teams will fight fiercely for their chance to compete in the final RAC 2020 tournament and be ranked among the top continental teams.

Senegal has the home advantage, but Jean-Baptiste Gobelet, Director Team Mauritius, is highly motivated to deliver a good match: “The national team of Mauritius had a very interesting Bronze Cup 2018. Even though the final match against Ghana was unlucky, overall the team had demonstrated good measures in different fields, especially by the victory in the semi-final.

We have worked with a small group due to our small pool of players. The challenge for our players is enormous, but this group of young players will rise to the challenge when they are given an opportunity.

Facing Senegal, the expectations are much higher this year. Their team is used to playing among the top continental teams competing to qualify for the RWC 2023 qualification. The team is longing to make up for the two defeats they had to endure in the last Silver Cup 2018 against Algeria and Côte d’Ivoire.”

Colonel Mamadou Fofana, Team Manager Senegal explains why the pressure is on his team: “Senegal is ready to host Mauritius on the 30th of November in Dakar. This encounter is particularly important, and the victory is nearly an obligation for us if we want to jump-start the rugby development in Senegal and invite authorities and the Senegalese people to adhere to rugby.

We hope that together with our brothers from Mauritius we can lift the level of African rugby and promote the noble values of rugby.

The “Diambars” are itching for this victory to regain the top of the table of African rugby next year.”

For the official announcement of the RAC 2020 please follow the link below:

https://bit.ly/2XPjJWH

Elimination stage:

30 November at 16:00 local time (18:00 CAT): Senegal vs Mauritius, Leopold Sedar Senghor Stadium in Dakar, Senegal

Media Contact: Stefanie Burkert Rugby@apo-opa.org

Social Media Content: Link: https://we.tl/t-Bj95ZslD8U Within this file you will find the official artwork for the Rugby Africa Cup 2020 fixtures for 30 November. Please feel free to use this artwork on your platforms and social channels.

Hashtags: #becauseweloverugby #RAC2020

Live stream, news & results: Follow @RugbyAfrique on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook Website: http://www.RugbyAfrique.com/

About Rugby Africa: Created in 1986, Rugby Africa (RugbyAfrique.com), previously the African Confederation of Rugby (Confédération Africaine de Rugby - CAR), is one of the six regional associations composing World Rugby (WorldRugby.org), the international organisation responsible for the governing of Rugby Union and Rugby Sevens. Rugby Africa unites all African countries which play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women’s rugby. Rugby Africa organises the qualifying competition for the Rugby World Cup, and Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. Rugby Africa has 39 members, including 22 members and associated members of World Rugby, 10 members and associated members of Rugby Africa and 16 new countries collaborating with Rugby Africa.



