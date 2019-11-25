Smart Learning Global Market Is Expected To Grow From $ 57.5B In 2018 To Reach $ 130.7B By 2025 With A CAGR Of 15%

Smart Learning Market - 2019-2025

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Smart Learning Market By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Market Overview

Education provided with the use of technology is called Smart Learning. This kind of education system is equipped with hardware and software, which aid the subject faculty, enhance learning experience, and improve dissemination of knowledge. Analytical proficiency that involve effective problem handling, logical thinking, and visualizing abilities are skills that are required in the present competitive scenario. This requirement has generated the need to redesign teaching methodologies to offer students with opportunities to gain specific knowledge and improved learning capabilities.

The smart learning systems market was valued at USD 57.5 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 130.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15%, during the forecast period (2019–2025). Schools and training centers are moving from the traditional blackboard approach to integrating smart technology into learning environments.

The concept of BYOD, which allows employees to use their personal devices, such as laptops, tablets, and smart-phones for work, is gaining popularity. Changes in work locations, time zone barriers, and the need to access official and confidential data via., employees' personal devices are resulting in the increased demand for cloud services.

As e-learning is evolving, there is need for a skilled workforce to further develop the services and tools. In a report titled 'The Future of Jobs 2018', the World Economic Forum (WEF) said around 54% of the global workforce had to be re-skilled or up-skilled to work in disruptive and digital technologies spawning the virtual world.



Smart Learning Market By TOP KEY PLAYERS:

Blackboard

Educomp Solutions

Adobe

Scholastic

Cisco System

Smart Technologies

NIIT

Saba Software

Scope of the Report

Businesses are changing and are also becoming more competitive, so end-users are demanding more effective database solutions that can increase productivity. At the university level, institutions are adopting innovative methods, such as smart learning to provide alternative pathways and opportunities for students to develop relevant and valuable skills in line with industry needs.

The report firstly introduced the smart learning for all with basics: definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain overview; industry policies and plans; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures and so on. Then it analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, capacity utilization, supply, demand and industry growth rate etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Smart Learning refers to a self- directed (learning attitude), motivated (interest), adaptive (aptitude and ability), resource enriched (plenty of learning materials), and technology embedded (ICT utilization) education system. A Smart Learning system permits increased accessibility to information anytime and anywhere due to efficient interconnection achieved through the implementation of advanced technologies.

The higher education segment will be major end-user of the Smart Learning market, due to the rising number of higher education universities adopting Smart Learning through smart devices. Higher education students also have access to smart devices such as smartphones in modern classrooms.

Smart Learning Destination

The major driving factor of Smart Learning are growing demand across end-user industries, increasing application of smart devices and increasing thrust on developing novel methods. The major restraining factors of Smart Learning market is lack of awareness among the end-users. The global education technology and Smart Learning market is majorly driven by increasing number of mobile learning applications and growing inclination towards digital learning, which in turn is fueling growth of the education technology and Smart Learning market across the globe. Smart Learnings are technology enhanced classrooms that foster opportunities for teaching and learning by integrating learning technology, such as computers, specialized software, audience response technology, assistive listening devices, networking, and audio/visual capabilities. The major opportunity in the Smart Learning increasing internet penetration across developing regions. There are various benefits of Smart Learning to the teachers as well as the students such as digital tools help students to understand the topic better, the use of digital tools of instruction bring in an interactive environment to learning, smart classes are a perfect solution to the environmental hazards that are posed by the conventional methodology of education, smart classes employ electronic tools which are easy to use and maintain and fillip to academic performance.

Key Market Trends

Mobile Devices to Dominate the Market

Mobile devices are growing for smart learning due to their portability and convenience regarding accessing content and social interactions. The number of smartphone users is also increasing every passing day.

Popular Learning Management Systems are launching mobile apps in the market to serve the mobile learning purpose.

Students and teachers communicate effectively and efficiently with simple clicks to obtain feedbacks. The learning outcomes for both ability and knowledge can be smartly measured and observed through the latest ICT technologies.

According to the latest survey by Learning House, 51% of respondents stated that they had used their phone or tablet device for reading required materials(smart learning suite online)

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

Asia-Pacific is growing in terms of smart learning due to government initiatives in this region.

India has the largest population in the world in the age bracket of 5-24 years, which presents a large number of opportunities in the education space. In a partnership with the Andhra Pradesh Government, Samsung announced setting up of Samsung Smart Class at 14 government colleges across Andhra Pradesh, India which offer Bachelors of Education (B.Ed) and Diploma in Education (D.Ed) courses

Competitive Landscape

The market for smart learning system is fragmented with small and large players offering learning strategies supporting smart learning, such as formal/informal, personalized, adaptive, social, self-directed

Table of Content: Smart Learning



1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

