Nonprofit Software Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Trends, Applications & Growth Opportunities - Analysis to 2024

Nonprofit Software Market 2019

Market Overview

Nonprofit software is primarily designed to help charity and non-profit associations meet the specific business requirements of different not for profit undertakings. Nonprofit institutions have unique and specific requirements when compared to for-profit business organizations. Nonprofit Software Market has enormous potential to attract a wide customer base. Nonprofit software provides the non-profit/charity-based organization with enhanced scalability and flexibility in numerous specific areas including volunteer and donor management, fundraising, institutional accounting, grant administration, and donor/volunteer perspective management. The global nonprofit software market report delivers a thorough analysis of existing market trends and future prospects.

Market Segment by Top Companies, this report covers

Doubleknot

Bloomerang

Luminate

Altru

Financial Edge NXT

ACTIVE Net

Network for Good

Tessitura Software

Neon CRM

The Raiser’s Edge

iWave

Target Analytics

Pushpay

OneCause

WealthEngine

Oracle NetSuite

Kindful

Classy

DonorSearch

DonorSnap

DonorPerfect

Qgiv

Kickstarter

The nonprofit software market is extremely agile as there are several well-established and emerging market participants focusing on advanced R&D and product innovation strategies to attain a competitive edge. The market research report includes competitive analysis and provides detailed insights into agreements, expansions, modern product launches, and acquisitions done by different market players operating in the nonprofit software market. The report also highlights investment opportunities, supportive market drivers, growth restraining aspects, and potential threats that can affect the nonprofit software market growth.

The market report focuses on key market tendencies across distinct business divisions, countries, and regional markets. Also, the report highlights key development strategies and business-driving policies adopted by the prominent market participants. The report also provides in-depth insights into business profiles of particular market players and offers investment recommendations for the approaching market participants. The rising number of non-profit organizations across the globe is expected to fuel the growth of the nonprofit software market. The research report on the nonprofit software market reflects several growth prospects among the emerging regional markets.

Nonprofit Software Industry Segmentation

The global nonprofit software market has been analysed on the basis of several crucial market segments, including product type, applications, regional markets, and market participants. The report includes detailed information about the revenue, market share, growth rate of each market segment.

The primary types of nonprofit software solutions discussed in the report include-

Admission-based Nonprofit Software

Donor Management Software

Donor Prospect Research Software

Fundraising Software

Large Enterprises and SMEs are the major application areas reviewed in the market report. Admission-based Nonprofit Software and Donor Management Software are the two dominant nonprofit software solutions critically required by all charity organizations.

Regional Overview

The regional analysis of the global nonprofit software market has been conducted on the basis of regional product demand, regional market revenue, shares, and growth rate. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are some prominent regional markets discussed in the market report and are expected to contribute to the growth of nonprofit software market. The Asia Pacific region contains a large number of non-profit/charity organisations that are actively investing in advanced charity and donation management solutions. These non-profit organisations can offer impetus to the nonprofit software market by offering potential opportunities to the market participants. The European nonprofit software market is driven by charity organizations and NGOs operating in the UK, Germany, France, and And Russia.

Industry News

Salesforce, the leading IT & cloud-based solution provider is now focusing on the expansion of its nonprofit cloud-based solutions and services. The organization is planning to integrate some advanced case management, volunteer management and program management modules into its existing software. Around 40,000 nonprofit and charity organizations have acquired and implemented the company’s Nonprofit Success Pack.

