Organic Foods Market Research Projection -Trends, Sales, Growth, Predicted Revenue, Outlook Analysis & Forecast To 2025

The global Organic Food Market is experiencing a robust year-on-year growth and has a number of major players with innovative portfolios. The driving factors for the growth of the market include increasing health concerns among consumers, rising food scarcity, and favorable regulatory support for organic farming. In addition, potential application scope in organic beverages, coupled with various dairy products further foster the industry growth.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Danone

Hain Celestial Group Inc

EDEKA Handelsgesellschaft Nord Mobs

General Mills Inc

SFM, LLC

United Natural Foods Inc

Nature's Path Foods, Inc

Amy's Kitchen

Organic Valley

Newman's Own

Aldi Einkauf GmbH & Co Hog

REWE Mark GmbH

Hipp GmbH & Co Vertrieb KG

Clif Bar & Company

Aurora Organic Dairy

SunOpta Inc

Stonyfield Farm, Inc

Harmony Organic

Eden Foods, Inc

Alnatura Produktions- und Handels GmbH

Rising Consumer Awareness to Drive rhe Organic Food Market

Increasing consumer awareness regarding health and changing dietary plans are the major factors driving the Organic Food Market growth. In addition, consumers shift towards standardized organic food products and awareness regarding the harmful effects of pesticides on food products & consumer’s health further enhance the market growth. The organic beverages market is significantly growing as consumers prefer natural or organic drinks rather than carbonated beverages due to a wide-range of health benefits offered by these products.

Shifting demographics, the growing purchasing power of millennial and increased ethnic diversity, are contributing to the changing food preferences of the consumers. Moreover, increasing investments in R&D for organic and natural farming will positively impact the market growth.

Organic Food Market Segmentation Analysis

The organic alcohol market is expected to showcase a significant growth as it is produced from products free from free of pesticides and fertilizers. The US Department of Agriculture Standards require that 95% of the ingredients in organic beer should be grown without the use of chemicals and pesticides. The demand for organic dairy products is also gaining market traction due to increasing consumer preference for naturally and organically grown products.

Organic Food Market Regional Analysis

North America was the major contributor in the global Organic Food Market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The increasing consumer awareness about natural consumer goods and increase in the incidence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity and other chronic diseases has fueled the market growth in the region. Additionally, increasing consumer needs towards organic food and beverages products are also helping the market players to spot themselves in the global Organic Food Market by launching a variety of innovative products.

Key Developments in the Organic Food Market

2017: Danone acquired WhiteWave, a USD 4 billion sales global leader in Organic Foods, Plant-based Milks and related products.

2017: LES 2 VACHES launched its first range of drinkable yogurts made from organic fruits and milk in October 2017.

Organic Food Market Competitive Landscape

The key players operating in the Organic Food Market include Amys Kitchen Inc., Belvoir Fruit Farms, Dean Food Company, Danone - WhiteWave Foods, Eden Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Organic Valley, Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Republica Coffee, Starbucks Corporation, THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC., The Coca-Cola Company, The Kroger Co., Whole Foods Market, Inc. and United Natural Foods, Inc. Private -label organic drink brands are also gaining prominence globally. For instance, Grocers have introduced their own brands, such as Kroger's Simple Truth, Supervalu's Wild Harvest, and Aldi's Simply Nature.

