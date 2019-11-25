V4 Nations to Present Exclusive Briefings at Defence Logistics Central & Eastern Europe 2020

Defence Logisitcs Central and Eastern Europe 2020

SMi Reports: Senior military officials from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia will be speaking at the event in Hungary next March

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, November 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group are pleased to host the 5th Annual Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Conference , taking place in Budapest, Hungary, on the 3rd-4th March 2020. The 2020 agenda features 21+ briefings from high ranking military and industry experts, who will cover fundamental topics ranging from Regional Updates, Heavy Lift (rail & air), Fuel Logistics, Supply Chain Management Solutions, International Operations and Solutions, 3rd party logistics, Future Trends and MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul), and many more.For those interested in attending, the biggest early bird saving of £400 will expire on Friday 29th November 2019 at midnight. Register at www.defence-logisticscee.com/EINpr3 Last year, the V4 Joint Military Logistics Support Group Headquarters was formed, which creates the foundations for the first joint capability that the countries of the Visegrád Group (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia) will work together, for joint military exercises, coordinated defence procurement and joint defence development.SMi Group are delighted to host the 2020 event in Budapest for the first time, and with the full support of the Hungarian Defence Forces, with expert military briefings from the whole V4 perspective, who will be providing crucial updates on their latest systems, and the methods they use to collaborate and enhance their operational capacity.Representatives include:Hungary• Chairman - Gyula Keszthelyi, President, Hungarian Military Logistic Association• Colonel Istvan Fricz, Land Force Systems Development Branch, Hungarian Defence Forces Command• Colonel Janos Poloskei, Command and Control Systems Development Branch, Hungarian Defence Forces Command• Colonel Laszlo Nagy, Air Force Systems Development Branch, Hungarian Defence Forces CommandCzech Republic• Major General Stefan Muransky, Director Support Division, Czech Armed ForcesPoland• Brigadier General Zbigniew Poweska, Chief of Logistics Division, J4, Polish Armed ForcesSlovakia• Colonel Ferdinand Murin, Chief of Staff for Support Operations, Slovak Armed ForcesThe newly released brochure is available to download online at www.defence-logisticscee.com/EINpr3 Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe3rd-4th March 2020Budapest, HungaryGold Sponsor: BR International Consulting ServicesSponsors & Exhibitors: Bullet ID Corporation, Crowley Government Services, GOFA, KH Inc, Western Global, WEW Container Systems, World Fuel ServicesFor details on tailored sponsorship and branding packages, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor any delegate enquiries contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44 (0) 207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.uk---END--About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



