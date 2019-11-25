WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Functional Beverages Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2023”.

Functional Beverage 2019

Functional beverages are non-alcoholic beverages that are consumed for health benefits, performance-enhancing, etc. The functional beverages contain herbs, vitamins, amino acids, fruit extracts, etc. Functional drinks include energy drinks, sports drinks, ready to drink tea, etc. Functional beverages are safe as compared to carbonated soft drinks. Functional beverages contain probiotics and are not carbonated. Functional beverages are widely consumed by sports athletes to enhance performance and boost energy. Functional beverages help in hydration and are are available in sweetened and unsweetened forms.

Key Players included in Functional Beverage Market Trends

The leading market players in the global functional beverages market are PepsiCo Inc. (US), the Coca-Cola Company (US), Nestle SA (Switzerland), Danone (France), Kraft Heinz Company (US), Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd (New Zealand), Mondelez International Inc. (US), Monster Beverage Corporation (US), Campbell Soup Co. (US), and Hain Celestial Group (US).

The functional beverages come in a wide variety of drinks and are also available in low caloric unsweetened healthy form. Functional beverages are popular for their quick hydrating and energy-boosting qualities. Rising consumer awareness against the carbonated soft drinks has been a major market driver for the functional beverages made using probiotics. The convenience offered by functional beverages has been another major factor to increase the popularity of functional beverages and has fuelled the market growth. Many companies are entering the functional beverages market to meet market demands.

The Global Functional Beverages Market report analyzes the production policies, opportunities, threats, and challenges faced by market participants, latest trends emerging in the market, and other important factors that can affect the growth of functional beverages market. The report also covers data related to the scope for growth, market developments, major growth areas, etc in the functional beverages market based on the historical data available till the year 2018. The report divides the functional beverages market based on types, functional beverage manufacturing strategies, applications, and distribution channels. The report predicts the future trends and scope of the market for the forecast period 2019-2023

Market Segmentation of Functional Beverages Industry

Functional beverages are a growing segment of the beverage market. The low caloric variation of the functional drinks has attracted many calorie-conscious people, which has boosted the market growth. In order to understand the functional beverages market in a simpler way, the market has been segmented into three parts based on types, function, and distribution channels. The types segment includes energy drinks, functional fruit and vegetable juices, sports beverages, prebiotic and probiotic drinks, functional dairy products, dairy alternative beverages, and others. The function segment includes hydration, energy, and rejuvenation, health and wellness, and weight management. The distribution channel segment includes store-based and non-store-based.

Regional Overview

The market experts have analysed the functional beverages market at regional and global levels. The report on the functional beverages market discusses factors like market size, market share, market revenue and scope, etc present in the market. The report comes with a thorough analysis on the growth opportunities, key players operating in the functional beverages market and the strategies used by them. The analysis of the functional beverages market is done based on regions. The report suggests that in Europe, Germany and the UK are expected to dominate the market, where consumers opt for healthy and nutritional drinks. The report suggests the key manufacturers in the functional beverages market are targeting Asia-Pacific regions where consumer health awareness is increasing rapidly. In addition, the report also covers the regions of North America, Australia, MEA, etc along with the key areas for growth in these regions.

Industry News

AstraReal, a Japanese beverage company is aiming to expand its market in Thailand. The company is working with manufacturers in Thailand in order to deliver its functional food and beverage products and become the first mover in the Thailand market. AstraReal’s Astaxanthin healthy ingredients can be found in food format too. These ingredients are also included in chocolates made in Japan.

