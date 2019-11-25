Wrinkle Cream Industry 2019 Global Share, Trend, Market Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On-“Wrinkle Cream Market 2019 Global Key Manufacturers Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2024”

Wrinkle Cream Industry 2019

Market Overview

Wrinkle creams are capable of reversing the signs of aging and making the skin look young and supple. The global wrinkle cream market has witnessed an increased demand as more and more individuals are ready to dedicate time, money, and effort into their looks. Further, the increase in disposable income acts as a factor that contributes to the growth of this industry.

As opposed to the general perception, this market is not merely for the female population, but rather it attracts males too. Currently, the global wrinkle cream market is valued at USD 20.25 billion and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.7% and touch USD 29.77 billion.

For the purpose of this report, the following key players were assessed on the basis of the information available in the public domain.

Estee Lauder

L'Oreal

Shiseido

P&G

Unilever

Avon

DIOR

LVMH

Johnson & Johnson

Beiersdorf

Wrinkle Cream Industry Segmentation

As mentioned earlier, the market for wrinkle creams is not limited to women alone. Hence, the first broad categorization of the market is based on the sex of the user. On the basis of the audience, the market can be for Women and Men.

Additionally, the market for wrinkle creams is also divided on the basis of the type of the anti-wrinkle cream, be it day cream or night cream.

Anti-Aging Industry Regional Analysis

The report classifies the geographical region into the following segments:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

It was observed that the Asia-Pacific region has emerged as the largest market for wrinkle creams and other anti-wrinkle products. It is anticipated that the wrinkle cream market shall grow at a CAGR of 6.3% in the Asia Pacific alone! Amongst the APAC countries, South Korea shall emerge as a key player in the industry due to its high expenditure in the R&D for personal care products. It was also observed that there had been a significant shift towards organic and natural products as the key ingredients in beauty products. As a result, manufacturers will attempt to incorporate the same in their products.

Industry News

Given that the market is showing a tilt towards natural products, research is being carried out on innovative ways through which anti-aging properties can be introduced to the skin. One of the most promising avenues in this regard appears to be the Snail Beauty Products.

Similar natural and organic items that are used in the cosmetic sector are set to be unleashed at the Cosmoprof Asia, 2019, which is an international B2B trade show.

