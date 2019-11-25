Ann Bartling Joins FTI Consulting’s Healthcare & Life Sciences Team within Strategic Communications

/EIN News/ -- Former Edelman Head of Healthcare Joins as Senior Managing Director

Builds on Recent Appointments of Sonja Nesbit to FTI Consulting in Washington and Petra Wilson to WHO’s Digital Health Advisory Panel

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced Ann Bartling has joined as a Senior Managing Director, bringing more than 25 years of communications experience to the Company’s Healthcare & Life Sciences team in the Strategic Communications segment in London.

Ms Bartling is a recognised global communications strategist and trusted client counsellor with more than two decades of experience developing and leading local, regional and global initiatives in healthcare and life sciences. During a 13-year tenure at Edelman, Ms Bartling led one of Europe’s largest health communications practices, managing its global team and supporting many leading pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.

More recently, Ms Bartling served on the Board of Health Unlimited, a global health consultancy, advancing the agency’s integrated marketing offering and leading its communications and public relations function.

Ben Atwell , Global Head of Healthcare & Life Sciences within FTI Consulting’s Strategic Communications segment, said, “Ann’s appointment demonstrates the holistic approach we take to strategic communications in healthcare and life sciences. Ann has accrued a wealth of experience throughout her impressive career in health communications, and we are delighted she is joining our growing team.”

Mr Atwell added, “Her appointment comes as we continue to build on our foundation of financial communications, strengthen our corporate communications capabilities and expand our global offering. Ann’s expertise in these areas will be invaluable as we cement our position as market leaders.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ms Bartling said, “It is an exciting time to be joining this prestigious global communications practice, and I am looking forward to working with its diverse team of experts. I was particularly drawn to the team’s market-leading position and deep expertise in healthcare and life sciences, where my experience and passion lie.”

The appointment builds on the recent addition of Sonja Nesbit to FTI Consulting’s Public Affairs and Government Relations practice in Washington, bringing almost 20 years of strategic public affairs experience from both the public and private sectors. During 14 years in government she worked closely with White House officials, Congress and federal agencies on issues such as infectious disease response and drug pricing. Meanwhile, Petra Wilson, a Senior Advisor to FTI Consulting in Brussels, recently was appointed to the World Health Organisation’s digital health advisory panel, which brings together 20 world leaders to advise on the adoption and use of digital technologies in global healthcare.

FTI Consulting’s Healthcare & Life Sciences team within Strategic Communications has significantly grown its geographic reach and communications capabilities in recent years and now advises more than 100 healthcare clients, including over 20 FTSE100-scale firms.

The team has expanded its corporate communications capabilities to include product launches and portfolio realignment. The team has added healthcare experts in Public Affairs in the UK, EU and U.S. and a team of culture and change professionals who are undertaking major employee engagement programmes for large pharmaceutical clients.

In financial communications, the life sciences team has built a formidable track record in M&A, having advised on M&A deals valued at over USD$250 billion in the last five years (over half of this in cross-border contested bids). The team remains ranked number one by Adviser Rankings for healthcare clients on the London Stock Exchange.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting) , Facebook and LinkedIn .

FTI Consulting, Inc. 200 Aldersgate Aldersgate Street London EC1A 4HD Investor Contact: Mollie Hawkes +1.617.747.1791 mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com Media Contact: Imogen Humphreys +44 (0)20 3727 1814 imogen.humphreys@fticonsulting.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.