Pharmacovigilance Software Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In order to do so, this report identifies the market status and outlook from the perspective of the players, countries, product types and end industries. It also analyzes the top players in the global market.

Pharmacovigilance is the practice of monitoring the effects of medical drugs once they have been licensed for use. The softwares which help monitor this are called pharmacovigilance softwares. Radical medical innovations have necessitated the use of such softwares. This report attempts to understand and analyse the scope of the pharmacovigilance software in the global landscape.



Major Key Players

AB Cube

Relsys

Ennov Solutions

Sparta Systems

United BioSource Corporation

Oracle Corporation

ArisGlobal

EXTEDO GmbH

Max Application

Online Business Applications

Pharmacovigilance Market Segment

In order to understand the data and analyze the current trends of the global pharmacovigilance software market, this report segregates the data by key companies, regions, types and applications.

By regions, the report analyzed various places across the globe such as North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, South-America, the Middle East and Africa.

By type, the report differentiated the data based on the type of result produced by the software. Some of the types included in the report are ADR Reporting, Drug Safety Audits, Issue Tracking and Fully Integrated Software.

By applications, the report further divided the data based on the end-users of the software. This segmentation included Pharma & biotech companies, CROs, BPOs and Others.

Regional Overview

Regionally, this report focused on areas such as North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. In these regions, countries such as the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the UK, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa were thoroughly analysed. It was reported that the Asia-Pacific would occupy for more market share in the upcoming years, especially China. Furthermore, India and Southeast Asia regions were denoted as fast-growing. In North America, the United States was found to play an important role. Europe was also found to play a vital role in the global market.

Industry News

In order to decipher the current trends and forecast the future trends, this report evaluated the profiles of the top manufacturers of the global pharmacovigilance software market on the basis of revenue, gross margin and global market share between 2017-2018. It also reports and evaluates the growth rate of key players in major regions. Furthermore, the report utilized all the data to produce insights into future trends.



