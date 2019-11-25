Chatbots in Healthcare 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The healthcare sector is expected to expand exponentially in the future. The chatbots in healthcare industry sector is valued at $122 Million as of 2018 is expected to reach $314 Million by 2024, with a strong CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period of 2019 - 2025.

The rise of mobile phone users worldwide is a major driving factor behind the rise in demand for healthcare chatbots. The ease of access, high speed internet and high network reach are some of the factors for growth.

Chat bots are the virtual world Artificial Assistance, which communicates, learns and adapts according to consumer needs. The need for chat bots are expected to grow significantly in future.



Major Key Players

Ariana

GYANT

Babylon

HealthJoy

Infermedica

Khealth

Sensely

Woebot

X2AI

Your.MD

Segmentation:

The Chatbots in Healthcare are segmented based upon component, deployment model, application, end user and region.

Based upon component, the chatbots in healthcare is categorized as,

Software

Services

Based upon deployment model, the chatbots in healthcare is categorized as,

On-premise Model

Cloud-based Model

Based upon application, the chatbots in healthcare is categorized as,

Symptom Checking & Medication Assistance

Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance

Based upon end user, the chatbots in healthcare is categorized as,

Patients

Healthcare Providers

Insurance Companies

Other End Users

Based upon Geography, the chatbots in healthcare market is categorized as

North America (United States of America, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain )

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis:

Europe is a major market for Chatbots in Healthcare. With a high income consumer, high level of disposable income, an aging population and high healthcare investment are some of the major driving factors in the region. Advance diagnostic processes, research and development of high level machine learning and state of the art medical infrastructure are market drivers.

North America is the second major market after Europe in terms of market scope and potential North America is predicted to clock the highest CAGR during the period 2019 to 2024. These growth is owing to a rise in digital device penetration in the region, high investment in development of highly efficient AI chatbots and adoption of therapy chatbots in healthcare for day to day life.

Asia Pacific is the third largest market with tremendous scope in the foreseeable future. Countries like China and Japan are leading the market with increased investment and innovation to develop highly efficient chatbots in healthcare. Emerging countries in the region are lagging in terms of market penetration due to lack of trust among the medical professionals.

Industry News:

Rise in Internet and the growth of smartphones and digital devices have played a key role in ensuring use of chatbots in healthcare. This has ensured better market penetration in many regions and specially in areas with low Doctor to Patient ratio and have broadened the reach of the services.

Table Of Content:

1 Market Overview

2 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

