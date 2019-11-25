BrainsWay‘s New Stimulator for Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Makes German Debut at the 2019 German Association for Psychiatry, Psychotherapy and Psychosomatics Congress

/EIN News/ -- JERUSALEM, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY, TASE: BWAY), a global leader in the advanced non-invasive treatment of brain disorders, announced today that it will be exhibiting its new state-of-the-art deep transcranial magnetic stimulation (dTMS) platform for the first time in Germany, at the 2019 German Association for Psychiatry, Psychotherapy and Psychosomatics (DGPPN) Congress scheduled to take place in Berlin from November 27-30, 2019. The platform includes the company’s new proprietary stimulator and is designed to treat a variety of neuropsychiatric conditions, including Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD).



BrainsWay will be conducting individual, hands-on demonstrations for interested healthcare professionals at booth #12, providing them with an up-close and personal experience with the new dTMS stimulator and a better understanding of its operation and practice implementation.

The new platform combines powerful dTMS treatment with a best-in-class, innovative design. BrainsWay’s new stimulator has a user-friendly interface, with integrated patient management system and tools for accurate, rapid motor detection and coil positioning.

“The BrainsWay dTMS technology is an important option to consider for many patients with treatment-resistant neuropsychiatric indications,” said Peter Tonn, M.D., Neuropsychiatrisches Zentrum Hamburg-Altona. “The annual DGPPN Congress in Berlin is an excellent opportunity to showcase BrainsWay’s new stimulator, as well as to continue educating renowned European health experts on the attributes and availability of BrainsWay’s innovative technology.”

Deep TMS is currently available and FDA-cleared in the United States for MDD and OCD. In Europe, the device is CE marked for various neuropsychiatric conditions. The technology has been tested in more than 60 clinical trials world-wide, providing an alternative treatment option for patients that have not responded well to medications, or to a combination of psychotherapy and medication.

For more information, visit: https://www.brainsway.com/

About DGPPN

The DGPPN is the largest scientific medical association focusing on mental health in Germany. It pools the competence of 9400 doctors and scientists in the fields of psychiatry, psychotherapy and psychosomatics who work in university and non-university hospitals, in office-based practices and in research. The association campaigns for the optimal care of patients with mental illnesses. It develops scientific guidelines, promotes training and further and continuing education and is involved in research into mental illnesses to advance diagnostics and treatment. The main focus is thereby on the holistic view of people and their individual mental, physical and social characteristics. The DGPPN actively campaigns for the participation of people with mental illness in society and against their stigmatization.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a commercial stage medical device company focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), for which BrainsWay received marketing authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2013 (for MDD) and in August 2018 (for OCD). The company’s products are also CE marked for various other indications in Europe. BrainsWay is currently conducting clinical trials of Deep TMS in other psychiatric, neurological and addiction disorders, including smoking cessation and post-traumatic stress disorder, and is planning trials for opioid addiction, fatigue in multiple sclerosis (MS) and post-stroke rehabilitation.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In addition, historical results or conclusions from scientific research and clinical studies do not guarantee that future results would suggest similar conclusions or that historical results referred to herein would be interpreted similarly in light of additional research or otherwise. Moreover, certain information in this press release is based on data resulting from a study which was conducted outside the US, was not reviewed by the US Food and Drug Administration and could be subject to different statistical analyses which could impact the information as expressed herein. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: inadequacy of financial resources to meet future capital requirements; changes in technology and market requirements; delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing planned studies and clinical trials; failure to obtain approvals by regulatory agencies on the Company’s anticipated timeframe, or at all; inability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of Deep TMS products; unforeseen difficulties with Deep TMS products and processes, and/or inability to develop necessary enhancements; unexpected costs related to Deep TMS products; failure to obtain and maintain adequate protection of the Company’s intellectual property, including intellectual property licensed to the Company; the potential for product liability; changes in legislation and applicable rules and regulations; unfavorable market perception and acceptance of Deep TMS technology; inadequate or delays in reimbursement from third-party payers, including insurance companies and Medicare; inability to commercialize Deep TMS, including internationally, by the Company or through third-party distributors; product development by competitors; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, which could cause the actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Contact:

Erich Sandoval

Lazar Partners

Phone: +1 917-497-2867

esandoval@lazarpartners.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.