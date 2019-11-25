Virtual Workspaces Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

A vitrual workspace involves a software solution which creates a collaborative work environment using conferencing tools, interactive audio-visual displays, syncing of devices and integration with external collaboration software. Virtual workspaces mimic a physical office environment and can act as a boon for organizations that work with remote teams spread across the globe.

This report analyses the current status of the global virtual workspaces software market, outlines the key drivers for market growth and market threats, focuses on market segments based on product type, application and geographical region, and studies the future trends of this market from 2019 till 2024, using the year 2018 as a historical research base.

The global virtual workspaces software market suffered a minor setback due to the global economic slowdown, but is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The main drivers contributing to the growth of this market include high rents for office space, high fuel costs incurred in commuting to work, growing flexibility practices in the workplace for greater employee satisfaction and work-life balance, in addition to increased participation of remote teams in different corners of the world. However, there are some downsides to virtual workspaces as well, such as lack of human contact which could affect team spirit and productivity, lack of awareness in using technology which supports virtual workspaces and cultural disparity, which could affect the growth of the virtual workspaces software market.

Global Key Players : virtualworkspace

Miro (formerly RealtimeBoard)

DEON

MURAL

Bluescape

Walkabout

Sococo

MeetingSphere

Fresboard

CafeX Spaces

MeetingWall

Meetmeeting

Mezzanine by Oblong

Market Segmentation:

The global virtual workspaces software market has been segmented based on product type, application and geographical region.

Depending on the product type, the market can be split into:

On-premise

Cloud-based

Based on application, the market can be divided into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa are the major regions for the virtual workspaces software market across the world.

North America is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this region can be attributed to the growing demand for virtual workspace software tools due to a higher number of employees working remotely and a large number of organizations implementing flexible working arrangements in a bid to improve productivity and cut down on costs of office space and commuting. After North America, the market for virtual workspaces software is expected to show a substantial growth in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa regions.

Industry News:

In July 2019, Microsoft announced that it will soon launch business applications for a virtual environment which will be in keeping with its launch of the Windows Virtual Desktop. Citrix, which is sometimes seen as a competitor, is slated to become a critical partner in the launch of Microsoft's virtual desktop software, by collaborating its own virtual desktop software, Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, as well as another product Citrix Workspace, with Windows Virtual Desktop.

In November 2019, IGEL, a leading provider of advanced operating systems for cloud-based workspaces, announced that its Linux-based operating system will support Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop customers, enabling organizations to manage, control and secure numerous endpoint devices.

