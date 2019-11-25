MHealth Solutions Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿mHealth Solutions Market Analysis - Global & Regional Industry Forecast (2019 - 2024)” New Document to its Studies

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

This report provides insight into the current market scenario, structure and practices of mHealth solutions. It attempts to estimate the current market size, revenues by the top 5 companies, the market size by product categories as well as the market size by regions.

It also provides a snippet of key competition, past market trends, predicted growth rates and the principal driving forces in the mHealth solutions market.

There are a multitude of factors that can affect the mHealth Solutions market both positively and negatively. These different factors are identified and are then segmented according to the type of effect that they can have. The factors that can boost the market growth during the forecast period have been identified after comprehensively analyzing the collected data. New and improved trends that can popularize the sales of the mHealth Solutions products/services are also identified after analyzing the sales patterns of the market. This data is then used to predict the direction that the mHealth Solutions market will take during the forecast period from the year 2019 to the year 2025

Major Key Players

Cerner Corporation

Medtronic PLC

3. Athenahealth, Inc.

4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

5. Apple Inc.

6. Johnson & Johnson

7. Omron Corporation

8. Nokia Corporation

9. Cisco Systems, Inc.

10. Airstrip Technologies

11. AT&T, Inc.

12. Biotelemetry, Inc.

13. Alivecor, Inc.

14. Agamatrix, Inc.

15. Ihealth Lab Inc.

Segmentation

The overall data collected through primary and secondary research of the mHealth solutions market was then segmented to produce meaningful insights. Segmentation in the report is done by product and services into connected medical devices, mHealth apps and mHealth services. The connected medical devices were further segmented into blood pressure monitor, glucose meter and peak flow meter. The mHealth apps were classified into weight loss, woman health, personal health record and medication applications. Finally, the mHealth services were differentiated into diagnostics, remote monitoring and consultation services.

Regional Overview

This report thoroughly analysed the mHealth solutions market outlook across different regions such as North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. In these regions, it studied the competitive landscape across areas such as the U.S, Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Industry News

This report attempts to forecast the major market shareholders in the mHealth solutions market. To do so, this report analyzed the current key companies in the market.

Table Of Content:

Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Forces

5. Market Outlook by Type (Current size & future market estimates)

6. Market Outlook by Function (Current size & future market estimates)

7. Market Outlook by Application (Current size & future market estimates)

8. Market Outlook by Regions (Current size & future market estimates)

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles Includes: Company Overview, Product & Services Offerings, Financials (only for listed companies), New Developments and Innovation)





