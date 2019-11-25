There were 61 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,500 in the last 365 days.

Niu Technologies Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- -- Third Quarter Total volume of e-scooter sales up 23.5% year over year

-- Third Quarter Revenues of RMB 654.5 million, up 32.7% year over year

-- Third Quarter net income of RMB 66.4 million, compared to net loss of RMB 2.2 million in the third quarter of last year

BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“Niu”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues were RMB 654.5 million, an increase of 32.7% year over year
  • Gross margin was 22.2%, compared with 12.4% in the third quarter of 2018
  • Net income was RMB 66.4 million, compared with net loss of RMB 2.2 million in the third quarter of 2018
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)1 was RMB 72.5 million, compared with adjusted net income of RMB 4.9 million in the third quarter of 2018

Third Quarter 2019 Operating Highlights

  • The number of e-scooters sold reached 149,424, up 23.5% year over year
  • Franchised stores in China reached 1,020, an increase of 15 since June 30, 2019
  • Overseas sales network expanded to 26 distributors covering 35 countries

Dr. Yan Li, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: “We delivered a solid revenue growth and improved gross margin.  The Company continued to operate profitably.  The e-scooter market in China recovered gradually from the second quarter when the new national standards started to be implemented.  Our year over year sales volume growth rate increased to 23.5% this quarter, compared with the 13.8% in the second quarter.  The new regulation also affected the competitive landscape of the industry.  We are pleased to see that the Company continued to grow and at the same time achieved higher profitability.”

Dr. Li continued, “The overseas markets play a significant role in our overall business.  In November, at EICMA Milan Italy, we launched a new product, the NIU Aero electric bicycle, and three upgraded e-scooter models with improved top speed and riding range.  The new product and models are designed mainly for overseas markets such as European and U.S.  In January 2020, we plan to attend the CES show in the U.S. and launch additional new products.  We are very excited about our expanded product portfolio and believe such enriched product offerings will support the continued growth of the Company.”

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB 654.5 million, an increase of 32.7% year over year, due to increased sales volume of 23.5% and increased revenues per e-scooter of 7.4%.

  • E-scooter sales represented 88.0% of total revenues, while accessories, spare parts sales and service revenues represented 12.0% of total revenues.
  • Higher e-scooter sales volume was mainly driven by the expanded sales network and enriched product portfolio.
  • Increased revenues per e-scooter were mainly driven by higher sales in accessories, spare parts and services.
  • China represented 92.4% of total e-scooter revenues, while overseas markets represented 7.6% of total e-scooter revenues, compared with 5.1% in the third quarter of 2018.

Cost of revenues were RMB 509.2 million, an increase of 17.9% year over year, mainly due to higher e-scooter sales volume.  The cost per e-scooter, defined as cost of revenues divided by the number of e-scooters sold in a specified period, was RMB 3,408, down 4.6% from RMB 3,571 in the third quarter 2018 as a result of lower raw material cost.

Gross margin was 22.2%, up substantially from 12.4% in the same period of 2018, mainly due to lower raw material costs, and a greater proportion of international sales and revenue from accessories and spare parts.

Operating expenses were RMB 91.8 million, an increase of 39.4% from the same period of 2018. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues was 14.0%, compared with 13.3% in the third quarter of 2018.

  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB 57.1 million (including RMB 1.3 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 49.9% from RMB 38.1 million in the third quarter of 2018.  The increase was mainly due to the increases in advertising and promotion expense of RMB 9.1 million, staff cost and travelling expense of RMB 2.8 million, depreciation and amortization expense of RMB 2.5 million and online sales promotion expense of RMB 1.8 million, as a result of the growth in e-scooter sales volume, the opening of new franchised stores and an increased number of sales staffs.  Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues was 8.7% compared with 7.7% in the third quarter of 2018.
  • Research and development expenses were RMB 17.1 million (including RMB 1.4 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 25.0% from RMB 13.7 million in the third quarter of 2018, mainly driven by the increases in staff cost of RMB 3.1 million and design expense of RMB 2.0 million which resulted from the Company’s continued efforts to enhance the research and development capability.  The higher expenses were partially offset by the decrease of share-based compensation expenses of RMB 2.2 million.  Research and development expenses as a percentage of revenues was 2.6%, compared with 2.8% in the third quarter of 2018.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB 17.6 million (including RMB 3.3 million of share-based compensation), an increase of 24.9% from RMB 14.1 million in the third quarter of 2018, mainly due to increase of staff cost of RMB 1.3 million and taxes and surcharges of RMB 1.0 million.  General and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues was 2.7%, compared with 2.9% in the third quarter of 2018.

Operating expenses excluding share-based compensation was RMB 85.8 million, increased by 45.9% year over year, and represented 13.1% of revenues, compared with 11.9% in the third quarter of 2018.

  • Selling and marketing expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 55.8 million, an increase of 48.6% year over year, and represented 8.5% of revenues, compared with 7.6% in the third quarter of 2018.
  • Research and development expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 15.7 million, an increase of 55.0% year over year, and represented 2.4% of revenues, compared with 2.0% in the third quarter of 2018.
  • General and administrative expenses excluding share-based compensation were RMB 14.3 million, an increase of 28.2% year over year, and represented 2.2% of revenues, compared with 2.3% in the third quarter of 2018.

Share-based compensation was RMB 6.1 million, a decrease of RMB 1.0 million compared to RMB 7.1 million in the same period of last year.

Net income was RMB 66.4 million, an improvement of RMB 68.6 million compared with a net loss of RMB 2.2 million in the third quarter of 2018. The net income margin was 10.1%, compared with a net loss margin of 0.4% in the same period of 2018.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was RMB 72.5 million, compared with an adjusted net income of RMB 4.9 million in the third quarter of 2018. The adjusted net income margin2 was 11.1%, compared with an adjusted net income margin of 1.0% in the same period of 2018.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were RMB 0.89 (US$ 0.12) and RMB 0.87 (US$ 0.12) respectively.

Balance Sheet
As of September 30, 2019, the Company had cash, term deposit and short-term investments of RMB 918.9 million in aggregate. The Company had restricted cash of RMB 279.6 million and short-term bank borrowings of RMB 268.5 million.

Business Outlook

  • NIU expects revenues of fourth quarter to be in the range of RMB 450 million to RMB 515 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 5% to 20%.

The above outlook is based on information available as of the date of this press release and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary expectation, which is subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 AM on November 25, 2019 U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM on November 25, 2019 Beijing/Hong Kong time) to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results and provide a corporate update.

Participants may access the call via below dial-in details.

United States +1-866-519-4004
International +65-6713-5090
Hong Kong 800-906-601
Mainland China 400-620-8038
Conference ID 1259928

A replay will be accessible through November 30, 2019 by dialing the following numbers:

United States +1-855-452-5696
International +61-281-990-299
Hong Kong 800-963-117
Mainland China 400-602-2065
Conference ID 1259928

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available through the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.niu.com/.

About NIU

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance smart e-scooters.  NIU has a streamlined portfolio of products that address the needs of different segments of the modern urban resident, while being united through a common design language that emphasizes style, freedom and technology.  NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services.  For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement NIU’s consolidated financial results presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), NIU uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted net income/loss, and adjusted net income/loss margin.  The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

NIU believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its operating results.  The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods.  These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to NIU’s historical performance.  The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making.  A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company’s results of operations.  These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.  Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data.

Adjusted net income/loss is defined as net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses and change in fair value of a convertible loan.  Adjusted net income/loss margin is defined as adjusted net income/loss as a percentage of the revenues.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned “Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures.”

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the readers.  Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB 7.1477 to US$ 1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of September 30, 2019, as set forth in the H.10 Statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.  The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements.  Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as NIU’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements.  NIU may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties.  Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NIU’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties.  A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: NIU’s strategies; NIU’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; NIU’s ability to maintain and enhance its “NIU” brand; its ability to innovate and successfully launch new products and services; its ability to maintain and expand its offline distribution network; its ability to satisfy the mandated safety standards relating to e-scooters; its ability to secure supply of components and raw materials used in e-scooters; its ability to manufacture, launch and sell smart e-scooters meeting customer expectations; its ability to grow collaboration with operation partners; its ability to control costs associated with its operations; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing.  Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NIU’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and NIU does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contacts:

NIU
Jason Yang
Investor Relations Manager
E-mail: ir@niu.com


 
NIU TECHNOLOGIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
　 　 　 　 　 　
　 As of
  December 31, 　 September 30, 　 September 30,
  2018  　 2019  　 2019 
   RMB 　  RMB 　 US$
ASSETS          
Current assets          
Cash 569,059,591     279,825,623     39,149,044  
Term deposit 27,452,663     141,457,618     19,790,648  
Restricted cash-current 179,262,714     279,575,103     39,113,995  
Short-term investments 120,241,425     497,594,090     69,615,973  
Accounts receivable, net 54,424,845     62,179,177     8,699,187  
Inventories 142,382,205     232,005,827     32,458,809  
Prepayments and other current assets 26,919,954     34,426,620     4,816,461  
Total current assets 1,119,743,397   　 1,527,064,058   　 213,644,117  
  　 　      
Non-current assets          
Property and equipment, net 40,985,174     118,318,214     16,553,327  
Intangible assets, net 7,717,754     8,212,859     1,149,021  
Land use rights, net -     34,529,744     4,830,889  
Other non-current assets 16,805,474     4,873,209     681,787  
Total non-current assets 65,508,402   　 165,934,026   　 23,215,024  
  　 　      
Total assets 1,185,251,799   　 1,692,998,084   　 236,859,141  
　 　 　 　 　 　
LIABILITIES          
Current liabilities          
Short-term bank borrowings 179,978,003     268,461,336     37,559,122  
Accounts payable 249,665,890     398,907,116     55,809,158  
Income taxes payable -     7,894,181     1,104,437  
Advance from customers 20,505,861     44,309,294     6,199,098  
Deferred revenue-current 12,666,330     24,690,152     3,454,279  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 134,184,026     197,935,964     27,692,260  
Total current liabilities 597,000,110   　 942,198,043   　 131,818,354  
  　 　      
Warranty-non current 17,609,842     18,918,144     2,646,746  
Deferred revenue-non current 234,801     1,857,151     259,825  
Total non-current liabilities 17,844,643   　 20,775,295   　 2,906,571  
  　 　      
Total liabilities 614,844,753   　 962,973,338   　 134,724,925  
  　 　      
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:          
Class A ordinary shares 83,120     83,487     11,680  
Class B ordinary shares 12,839     12,839     1,796  
Additional paid-in capital 1,717,483,548     1,730,040,756     242,041,602  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,786,922 )   (5,105,249 )   (714,252 )
Accumulated deficit (1,124,385,539 )   (995,007,087 )   (139,206,610 )
Total shareholders’ equity 570,407,046   　 730,024,746   　 102,134,216  
  　 　      
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 1,185,251,799   　 1,692,998,084   　 236,859,141  
           


 
NIU TECHNOLOGIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME
  　 　 　 　   　 　 　 　
  Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
  2018  　 2019   2018  　 2019
  RMB 　 RMB US$   RMB 　  RMB US$
Revenues 493,196,944     654,457,316   91,561,945     1,050,276,220     1,540,182,595   215,479,468  
Cost of revenues(a) (432,008,871 )   (509,226,828 ) (71,243,453 )   (909,193,943 )   (1,193,792,703 ) (167,017,740 )
Gross profit 61,188,073   　 145,230,488   20,318,492   　 141,082,277   　 346,389,892   48,461,728  
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Operating expenses:         　        
Selling and marketing expenses(a) (38,118,554 )   (57,130,290 ) (7,992,821 )   (108,347,926 )   (133,992,951 ) (18,746,303 )
Research and development expenses(a) (13,652,474 )   (17,061,618 ) (2,387,008 )   (69,706,558 )   (48,097,804 ) (6,729,130 )
General and administrative expenses(a) (14,059,924 )   (17,564,177 ) (2,457,319 )   (247,377,044 )   (57,380,306 ) (8,027,800 )
Operating (loss)/income (4,642,879 ) 　 53,474,403   7,481,344   　 (284,349,251 ) 　 106,918,831   14,958,495  
  　 　 　 　   　 　 　 　
Changes in fair value of a convertible loan -     -   -     (34,499,858 )   -   -  
Interest expense (2,357,501 )   (3,181,184 ) (445,064 )   (6,262,816 )   (8,185,509 ) (1,145,195 )
Interest income 590,001     4,843,500   677,631     1,918,690     14,650,950   2,049,743  
Investment income 1,704,722     1,654,449   231,466     2,909,312     3,381,554   473,097  
Foreign currency exchange gain/(losses) 2,347,184     4,809,136   672,823     1,944,522     4,029,808   563,791  
Government grants 200,000     12,593,190   1,761,852     1,311,100     16,371,120   2,290,404  
(Loss)/income before income taxes  (2,158,473 ) 　 74,193,494   10,380,052   　 (317,028,301 ) 　   137,166,754   19,190,335  
Income tax expense -     (7,778,647 ) (1,088,273 )   -     (7,788,302 ) (1,089,624 )
Net (loss)/income (2,158,473 ) 　 66,414,847   9,291,779   　 (317,028,301 ) 　 129,378,452   18,100,711  
  　 　 　 　   　 　 　 　
Other comprehensive income/(losses)         　        
Foreign currency translation adjustment (11,470,675 )   16,604,752   2,323,090     (18,319,140 )   16,779,673   2,347,563  
Unrealized gain on available for sale securities, net 293,293     853,726   119,441     394,405     902,000   126,194  
Comprehensive (loss)/income (13,335,855 ) 　 83,873,325   11,734,310   　 (334,953,036 ) 　 147,060,125   20,574,468  
Net (loss)/income per share 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
—Basic (0.04 )   0.45   0.06     (7.21 )   0.87   0.12  
—Diluted (0.04 )   0.43   0.06     (7.21 )   0.85   0.12  
Net income per ADS 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
—Basic -     0.89   0.12     -     1.74   0.24  
—Diluted -     0.87   0.12     -     1.69   0.24  
　         　        
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used in computing net (loss)/income per share         　        
—Basic 57,216,265     149,139,114   149,139,114     43,992,924     148,880,453   148,880,453  
—Diluted 57,216,265     153,149,234   153,149,234     43,992,924     153,031,577   153,031,577  
Weighted average number of ADS outstanding used in computing net income per ADS         　        
—Basic -     74,569,557   74,569,557     -     74,440,227   74,440,227  
—Diluted -     76,574,617   76,574,617     -     76,515,789   76,515,789  
  　 　 　 　   　 　 　 　
Note: 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
(a) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows: 　 　 　 　   　 　 　 　
  Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
  2018  　 2019   2018  　 2019
  RMB 　 RMB US$   RMB 　  RMB US$
Cost of revenues 64,306     76,852   10,752     184,739     214,621   30,027  
Selling and marketing expenses 580,742     1,332,752   186,459     1,605,107     3,041,915   425,580  
Research and development expenses 3,542,241     1,385,910   193,896     43,660,213     2,257,838   315,883  
General and administrative expenses 2,908,665     3,266,058   456,938     195,592,798     6,323,852   884,739  
Total share-based compensation 7,095,954   　 6,061,572   848,045   　 241,042,857   　 11,838,226   1,656,229  
                   


 
NIU TECHNOLOGIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
  　 　 　 　   　 　 　 　
  Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended June 30,
  2018  　 2019   2018  　 2019
  RMB 　  RMB US$   RMB 　  RMB US$
Net (loss)/income (2,158,473 )   66,414,847 9,291,779   (317,028,301 )   129,378,452 18,100,711
Add:                  
Share-based compensation 7,095,954     6,061,572 848,045   241,042,857     11,838,226 1,656,229
Change in fair value of a convertible loan -     - -   34,499,858     - -
Adjusted net income/(loss) 4,937,481   　 72,476,419 10,139,824 　 (41,485,586 ) 　 141,216,678 19,756,940
                   

_____________________________

1 Adjusted net income/loss (non-GAAP) is defined as net income/loss excluding share-based compensation expenses and change in fair value of a convertible loan.
2 Adjusted net income/loss margin is defined as adjusted net income/loss as a percentage of the revenues.

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.