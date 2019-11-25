Automotive OEM Coatings Market is Poised to Garner $13,661.4 Million by 2024: P&S Intelligence

Automotive OEM Coatings Market in the APAC region and is expected to demonstrate the fastest CAGR of 3.7% by volume and 4.9% in terms of value during the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence, In 2018, the global automotive OEM coatings market share was valued at $10,997.4 million, and it is expected to reach $13,661.4 million by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2019–2024). On the basis of technology, solvent-borne coatings held the largest volume share, and the market category is also expected to demonstrate a promising growth during the forecast period.



Powder coatings meet several environmental standards as well as regulations levied by governments across the globe, owing to which its preference is increasing. In addition, the application of powder coatings on vehicles provides uniform thickness along with no paint sludge during application. With the recent development of these coatings, vehicle manufacturers are rapidly shifting from liquid coatings to powder coatings. For instance, plants owned by Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) in Europe are shifting towards powder coatings for the clearcoat process.

Get the Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automotive-oem-coatings-market/report-sample

Developing nations in the Southeast Asian region such as India, Thailand, and Indonesia have witnessed a rapid pace in the technological development in the automobile sector. One of the effects have been compounding automobile production in these countries. The rapid surge in demand for two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles is attributable to the increase in consumer spending and associated improvement in road connectivity and infrastructure. With such associated factors, the automotive industry holds immense potential of growth in these countries, owing to which the market demand for automotive OEM coatings is expected to increase in the coming years.

On the basis of layer, clearcoat is expected to hold the largest volume share in 2024, while basecoat is projected to demonstrate the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The application of clearcoat coatings on automobile vehicles offers protection from ultra-violet rays, owing to which a thicker coating of clearcoat is applied. This in turn created a high-volume demand for clearcoat coatings in automobile applications.

Browse report overview with detailed TOC on "Automotive OEM Coatings Market Research Report: By Layer (Electrocoat, Primer, Basecoat, Clearcoat), Technology (Water-Borne Coatings, Solvent-Borne Coatings, Powder Coatings, UV-Cured Coatings), Application ( Metal Parts, Plastic Parts), End User ( Light Vehicle OEM, Commercial Vehicle OEM), Geographical Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, Spain, France, U.K., China, Japan, India, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2024" at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/automotive-oem-coatings-market

Based on end user, commercial vehicle OEM held the larger volumetric share in 2018, and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. The market category is also projected to witness the fastest CAGR during the study period. This is attributable to the large-scale production of commercial vehicles for trade purposes as well as passenger conveyance.

Geographically, Asia Pacific market held the largest share, both by value and volume, in the global automotive OEM coatings market. The market in the APAC region and is expected to demonstrate the fastest CAGR of 3.7% by volume and 4.9% in terms of value during the forecast period. This fast pace growth is attributed to the increasing automotive production in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and several others, which in turn is creating a demand for automotive coatings at automobile production sites. In addition, as of 2019, China is world’s second largest two-wheeler manufacturer and largest passenger car and commercial vehicle manufacturer. The two-wheeler sales in China stood at 15.5 million units, which is expected to witness a rise with the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and lightweight vehicles, and in due course generate demand for OEM coatings.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=automotive-oem-coatings-market

The global market for automotive OEM coatings is consolidated in nature with a share of over 65% being captured by seven leading players in the market in 2018. Key players in the OEM coatings for automotive industry include PPG Industries Inc., BASF SE, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., The Sherwin-Williams Company, and Akzo Nobel N.V.

Several automotive coating manufacturers are heading for geographical expansions, product launches, strategic alliances, and mergers in order to expand their market coverage. For instance, in April 2019, PPG Industries Inc. completed the acquisition of Germany based Hemmerlrath Lackfabrik GmbH, an automotive OEM coatings manufacturer. With this, PPG Industries Inc. aims to increase its market share in the European automotive OEM coatings market. Other leading players in the market include Merck Group, CHT Group, and HMG Paints Limited.

More Reports of Chemicals and Materials Market By P&S Intelligence

Levulinic Acid Market

North America held the largest share in the levulinic acid market in 2018. Moreover, the North American levulinic acid market is expected to progress with a CAGR of 9.8% in terms of volume during the forecast period.



https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/levulinic-acid-market

India Mold Release Agents Market

The growth of polyurethane processing in the Indian mold release agents market is majorly attributed to the high-volume demand for polyurethane-based components from industries such as automotive, footwear, and construction.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/indian-mold-release-agents-market

Plastic Recycling Market

The industry accounted for recycled plastics of 26,484.0 kilotons in 2018, which is expected to reach 42,845.7 kilotons by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. The volume size of this category is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/plastic-recycling-market

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.