Voting Management Software Market 2019 Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, November 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The voting management system is an efficient way to conduct the election, and it takes care of every aspect of an election process starting from nomination to declaration of the final result. Medical associations, cooperatives, varieties of unions, financial institutions, and homeowners groups are among the major target audience group.

Voting Management Software ensures an efficient election, Privacy protection, Encourage participation, and ultimately Reduce the election cost. A voting management system does a variety of tasks for the organization, and some of them are nomination processing, provides various platforms to vote like, ensuring the secrecy of ballots and result declaration with the number of votes for each candidate.

The platform has a dedicated tool to collect nomination applications. The digital nomination saves time for the organization. It publishes the candidate’s biographies, uploads their photos and publishes their vision.

The platform offers multiple ways to vote, and that includes by mail, physical voting, or by telephonic vote. It verifies every vote to prevent any fraud activities.

It offers an indisputable result declaration process and suggests a future improvement.

Internet voting is the best possible way to bring a large audience to a poll as most people spend a significant amount of time in the virtual world.

This innovation ensures a streamlined election process by easy nomination, several ways to vote, protecting data and privacy, and smooth result publication.

As the platform works as a one-stop-shop and takes care of every aspect of an election process, the demand has increased significantly in the last couple of years.

The forecast suggests that the industry is expected to have a compound annual growth rate of XX% by 2024. The forecast also revealed that in terms of market size, the global Voting Management Software industry would reach XX billion USD by 2024.

Key Players

The report on global Voting Management Software market has profiled some distinguished vendors as well as promising new market entrants.

eBallot

Intelivote

Simply Voting

AVANTE Election Management System (EMS)

Balloteer

AssociationVoting

Election Runner

Clear Ballot

Electionware EMS

electionbuddy

myDirectVote

Market Segmentation of the Industry

The Voting Management Software market can be segmented into by Modes of type, by application and by region.

The global market segmentation, By mode of type, includes Cloud-Based and Web-Based market.

By Application, the market can be segmented into Online and Offline market.

Market Segmentation of the Industry according to location

The geographical segmentation of the global Voting Management Software industry includes some major regions and countries. These are the Americas, Canada, Brazil, United States, Mexico, APAC, Japan, South Korea, China, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Russia, the UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, France, the Middle East & Africa, South Africa, Turkey, Israel, Egypt and GCC countries.

Recent News

The tech giant Microsoft announced that it would offer a free windows7 support for election official for 2020 USA presidential election. It is important to point out that Microsoft was planning to stop providing updates to windows7 platform, but as some of the voting platforms are still relay on windows7, Microsoft finally decided to provide a security update to ensure a fair election in the country.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Voting Management Software by Players

4 Voting Management Software by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Voting Management Software Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion



