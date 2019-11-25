End the Torture: Ban Shock Treatment Says CCHR

Members of Citizens Commission on Human Rights from across Europe demonstrate against ECT at a conference of psychiatrists who advocate this violent practice

CCHR demands psychiatrists cease using electroshock on patients. New documentary on Scientology Network shows why.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irate members of Citizens Commission on Human Rights (CCHR) from across Europe marched down the main street of Budapest to Semmelweis Medical University carrying signs that read, “Electroshock: Torture, Not Treatment.” They demanded that psychiatrists, gathered at the university for a meeting of the Brussels-based group, EFFECT, European Forum for Electroconvulsive Therapy, cease abusing patients with electroshock. CCHR, founded in 1969 by the Church of Scientology, has released a new documentary that lays bare the truth about this barbaric practice.

Their message of protest blared from bullhorns and loudspeakers, and a trailer for the new documentary, Therapy or Torture—The Truth About Electroshock, played on a Jumbotron.

In this documentary, which premiered November 23 on the Scientology Network, victims of ECT tell of the irreparable damage of blasting a person’s brain with as much as 640 volts of electricity. One victim can’t remember her name or address, another lost 50 points of IQ, a third, given the treatment for depression after the birth of her baby, says, “they literally raped my soul.”

UN Special Rapporteur on Torture and Other Cruel Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment has condemned the use of coercive electroshock.

Citizens Commission on Human Rights is a nonprofit charitable mental health watchdog founded in 1969 by the Church of Scientology. It is dedicated to eradicating psychiatric abuse and ensuring patient protection.

