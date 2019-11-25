Rebecca Brooks of Alter Agents celebrates milestone with Forbes Agency Council

CEO of market research consultancy firm is part of the invitation-only community for executives leading their industries

We are so pleased to have Rebecca Brooks entering year two as a member of Forbes Agency Council,” — Scott Gerber

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rebecca Brooks, CEO of Alter Agents , is celebrating her one-year anniversary as a member of the Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only organization for senior leaders to publish original content, connect and excel. Brooks has done ground-breaking work in uncovering a holistic view of shopper behavior in the age of promiscuity, brand category research and consumer insights which she shares in her column on the Forbes site.“We are so pleased to have Rebecca Brooks entering year two as a member of Forbes Agency Council," said Scott Gerber, founder and CEO of Forbes Councils. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world, and Rebecca Brooks is an important part of that community.”Rebecca Brooks said, “We believe it is important to exchange ideas and share knowledge for the betterment of our industry. That’s why participating in opportunities like the Forbes Agency Council really make sense for me. We are seeing so many rapid changes in the consumer landscape that sharing insights, research and observations about behaviors and the marketplace can only help to create more forward thinking initiatives among our peers. I’m honored to be a part of the group of experts on the council.”About Alter AgentsAlter Agents is a full-service market research consultancy reimagining research in the age of the promiscuous consumer. With a long history of brand strategy and communications experience, the company focuses on collaborating with brands to reveal consumer needs, priorities, and context. Alter Agents specializes in reframing the context for consumer research to yield powerful insights for its clients, including brand giants such as eBay, Google, Hyundai, Yahoo, Viking River Cruises, and many more. More at www.alteragents.com . @Alter_Agents###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.