Impeach or Re-elect? Donald John Trump: MEMEoir of a Stable Genius

This new creative and colorful political satire book is a fitting reminder of the daily controversy generated by America’s 45th President.

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- President Trump advocates disruption as a governance strategy while his adversaries vigorously disagree. Donald John Trump: MEMEoir of a Stable Genius is a new release of 130-pages with 235 political satire memes colorfully and graphically capturing the distinctive and disruptive political activities and personal lifestyle of the president. The book is designed to both entertain and inform the reader on a broad set of Trump issues that include personal, family and domestic and international matters.The work is available in print soft and hardcover and e-book from Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com, both of which currently show five star (*****) ratings. It is also available on all websites where books are sold online.The author is a former partner and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the international law firm Baker McKenzie. He also served as Senior Advisor to the IRS Commissioner during the George W. Bush administration. He currently writes fiction and non-fiction short stories and op-ed pieces, most with a political or financial focus. His writings appear in the Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, Christian Science Monitor, Politico, The Hill, among other publications.To learn more about this new and creative work along with a peek at its content, go to http://www.trumpmemeoir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.