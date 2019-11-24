Joffrey Long, Private Money Lending Expert, Teaches NMLS Continuing Education in LA and Orange County

Joffrey Long

Mortgage Loan NMLS Live Continuing Education Classes

Loan Originators get more from NMLS live classes. That's why they keep coming back.” — Joffrey Long

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NMLS Continuing MLO 8-hour classes with Joffrey Long provide required continuing education and a great opportunity for networking, skill-building, and fun.On Monday, Dec. 9 in Van Nuys and Tuesday, Dec. 17 in Anaheim, Joffrey will teach the 8-hour, NMLS continuing education class required under the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System. (NMLS)Classes are fast-moving, entertaining, and involve the participants. Examples, stories, and useful interchange enable attendees to help their clients and to excel in their day to day business. "Loan Originators get so much more than just continuing education from the classes - that's why they keep coming back," said Joffrey.Joffrey is known for keeping the classes interesting and draws from his 40+ years of experience in the industry. He's a private money lender and also testifies in court as a mortgage expert witness, giving him additional insights into our industry - and some great stories!For registration and locations, visit www.DuaneGomer.com or call 1-800-439-4909.



