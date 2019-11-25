Mercy Ships Canada Appoints Darryl Anderson Managing Director

Managing Director Mercy Ships Canada

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Mercy Ships Canada today confirmed the appointment of Darryl Anderson to serve as Managing Director to provide executive leadership, direction and support to Mercy Ships Canada's staff.

Preparing the organization for increased service and project opportunities (that will occur with the arrival of a second hospital ship), the ability to work with staff to scale operations nationally, refining and implementing Mercy Ships Canada's growth strategy were of prime importance to the Board in announcing this new position.

In making the appointment, John Treleaven, Mercy Ship Canada Board Chair, stated, "the Board unanimously agreed that with Darryl's servant leadership and maritime industry background, he is the right person to lead at this juncture. Mr. Anderson has been tasked by the Board to continue to build national donor momentum and mobilize French and English-speaking Canadians to serve onboard the Africa Mercy." Mr. Treleaven thanked outgoing CEO Jamie McIntosh for his service.

Darryl said, "it is a privilege to be asked to serve Mercy Ships Canada in this new role. I look forward to working alongside the Board and staff to expand our level of engagement with our Canadian alumni, volunteers, donors, and stakeholders. Collaborating with our international Mercy Ships colleagues and partners will remain a hallmark of our approach to fulfilling the mission of the organization."

Alain-Michel Sékula, the Vice-Chair, remarked, "Mercy Ships operates state-of-the-art hospital ships run by skilled volunteers to deliver free surgery and world-class health care services and capacity building in developing nations. For over 40 years, Mercy Ships has delivered free services valued at more than $1 billion—directly impacting more than 2.5 million children and families." The international charity Mercy Ships follows the 2,000-year-old model of Jesus to provide hope and healing to the forgotten poor.

Darryl's career has focused on helping organizations thrive through overcoming the obstacles of moving goods and people to markets. Mr. Anderson has served Mercy Ships Canada as the Interim National Director & Special Advisor during the past year. Previously, he was a Board and National Advisory Council member.

Victoria resident, Mr. Anderson, is the Managing Director, Wave Point Consulting Ltd. Private sector leadership roles have included being President and CEO of the Port Alberni Port Authority; and Business Development and Planning Manager for the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority. Previous public sector involvement includes Policy Manager, Rail, Intermodal & Marine for Alberta Transportation, Manager, Trade Policy and Business Intelligence for Alberta Energy Department; and, Chief Harbour Authority Implementation for Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

Darryl holds a Master of Business Administration (Maritime Management), a Bachelor of Arts Degree, Diploma in Urban Land Economics, and a Trade Certificate in Shipping and Marine Operations.

Contact

Mr. John Treleaven, Mercy Ships Canada Board Chair 250-588-7899 e-mail: treleavengroup@shaw.ca

Darryl Anderson, Mercy Ships Canada Managing Director 1-866-900-7447 e-mail: darryl.anderson@mercyships.ca



