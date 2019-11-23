When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Whole Foods Market is voluntarily recalling one lot code of Whole Foods Market Raspberry Cheesecake Italian Gelato because these product units contain egg that is not listed on the product label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

The affected product was sold at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide. The product was packaged in 1-pint plastic containers with the UPC 9948248024 and a best by date of 6/11/2021. The issue was discovered after the grocer determined that some Butter Cookies and Sweet Cream Italian Gelato were mistakenly packed by its supplier in containers labeled for Raspberry Cheesecake Italian Gelato. All affected product has been removed from store shelves. No reactions have been reported to date.

Customers who purchased this product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. CST Saturday through Sunday.