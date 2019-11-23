For First Time, Faith Community Nurse Given Wholeness of Life Award

Maureen Daniels, center, receives the 2019 Wholeness of Life Award, from the Rev. Eric J. Hall, left, CEO of HealthCare Chaplaincy Network and the Spiritual Care Association, and Jose Hernandez, COO of HCCN and SCA.

Three others also honored with award from HealthCare Chaplaincy Network and Spiritual Care Association

Their achievements exemplify the finest in caring for the whole person – body, mind and spirit” — The Rev. Eric J. Hall, CEO of HCCN and SCA

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HealthCare Chaplaincy Network and Spiritual Care Association announced this year’s Wholeness of Life Award winners at their 2019 Gala this month at the Lotte New York Palace. The Gala’s mission is to advance the integration of spiritual care in health care and to honor extraordinary people.“The honorees, faith community nurse Maureen Daniels, and first responder chaplain Glenn Davis, as well as JeMe Cioppa-Mosca and Dr. Elena Pentsova, are committed to their community and to improving the quality of life for individuals and their families. Their achievements exemplify the finest in caring for the whole person – body, mind and spirit,” said the Rev. Eric J. Hall, CEO of HCCN and SCA, SCA, and Chancellor of the University of Theology and Spirituality.Maureen Daniels has long exemplified the values and commitment that define the mission of faith community nurses, who serve a congregation’s most vulnerable members with home-based and community-based care. She has shared her experience and wisdom in many roles, at the Westberg Institute for Faith Community Nursing, the International Parish Nurse Resource Center, the World Forum, and elsewhere.Daniels led efforts to establish parish nursing programs in the United States and abroad, working to spread the specialty across the globe. Her teaching and guidance in the field of faith community nursing have also extended throughout the US and beyond – in South Korea, South Africa, Swaziland, the Philippines, England, and in Madagascar, where she began a parish nursing program. As a trained chaplain, Daniels has shown a longstanding commitment to best practices in both spiritual care and nursing, and to ensuring that care is available to those who are most in need.For her dedication to the singular specialty of faith community nursing and for spreading understanding of the importance of spiritual care, Daniels was presented the Wholeness of Life Award.First responder honoree, the Rev. Glenn Davis, a true leader in his field, has provided spiritual support and care for people in extraordinary circumstances – in the aftermath of crises and disasters both natural and human-made.As Director of the First Responder Chaplaincy Program at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Davis ensures that those who carry out first response efforts everyday – police, firefighters, EMS, clergy, and others – are fully supported in their highly charged work, helping to enhance resiliency for first responders as well as their families.Before joining Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Davis spent 27 years providing on-call chaplaincy services to survivors of traumatic events, traveling to workplaces, homes, churches, and hospitals, and responding to a broad range of crisis situations. He has trained clergy on crisis response teams to assist first responders and provide post-trauma support, and presented widely on topics such as wellness, community crisis response, and traumatic grief.For his continuing commitment to serving other first responders as well as those affected by crisis events, he was presented the 2019 Wholeness of Life Award.For more than 30 years, JeMe Cioppa-Mosca has gone above and beyond in her role at the Hospital for Special Surgery. She continues to demonstrate commitment, passion and vision in guiding colleagues and forging a pathway to excellence in the Rehabilitation Department. Her contributions also extend beyond the walls of HSS. As a founding member of the FOCOS Volunteer Program in Ghana and the Adaptive Sports Academy for pediatric patients, Cioppa-Mosca has shown a passion for helping others in need.For this dedication to her work, Cioppa-Mosca was honored at the gala.With the Founding the Neurology Multidisciplinary Care Clinic at Memorial Sloan Kettering, Dr. Elena Pentsova has shown how care can be delivered in a holistic way, with patient ease and convenience as the guiding principle. The Clinic enables patients who have brain cancer to see a range of experts during a single outpatient visit, offering one-stop care that includes medical treatment, rehab, social work, and spiritual support.Dr. Pentsove recognizes that only when you integrate the personal and spiritual goals of patients are you able to deliver comprehensive patient-focused care. She understands that providing the highest-quality treatment requires a lot of one-on-one communication, which can include frank conversations about personal or spiritual goals and a patient’s end-of-life wishes.For all that she brings to the care of her patients, their families and the staff with whom she serves, Dr. Pentsove was presented with the 2019 Wholeness of Life Award.“The connections that our organizations and professional chaplains are making across the nation and world are modernizing our field and helping so many people in need,” said HCCN Chairman of the Board Andrew E. Slaby, M.D., Ph.D.Every year, HCCN hosts the Wholeness of Life Gala in order to sustain its ministry. The Gala represents the organization’s single largest source of awareness-raising and revenue-raising, enabling HCCN to continue its mission to advance the integration of spiritual care in health care through clinical practice, research and education in order to improve patient experience and patient satisfaction, and to help people faced with illness and grief find comfort and meaning—whoever they are, whatever they believe, wherever they are.



