SES Research Inc. to Provide Safer Products After Release of Revolutionary Longevity Study

Study indicates humans have the prospect of living to an average age of 152 years.

SES Research is dedicated to the supply of supplements and raw materials that are safe for consumers.” — Chris Burres

HOUSTON, TX , UNITED STATES, December 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SES Research Inc. is pleased to announce it is providing safer products to consumers after the release of a revolutionary longevity study.The study, famously known as The Baati Rat Study , found that test subjects given SES Research’s products lived 90% longer, compared to those that did not. As a result, these findings have energized the industry with the prospect of the average human living to 152 years of age.“In the original peer-reviewed published study, the test subjects were given C60, provided by SES Research, dissolved in olive oil,” says Chris Burres, one of the owners and founders of SES Research Inc. “While it is true that a 90% increase in life is the longest longevity experiment on mammals, the results do not come without complications."Typically, C60 is used in industrial applications, such as ink, tires, solar cells, and battery cells. During purification, C60 is processed with chemicals that can be harmful. In fact, there are a handful of peer-reviewed published studies that show improperly processed C60 to be toxic.Unfortunately, with the excitement of the release of the results of the longevity study and C60, this has left some consumers at risk of fraud due to unskilled manufacturers.In an effort to make the industry safer, and to provide consumers with the confidence they need to try this revolutionary supplement, SES Research is now selling ESS60 . The distinction is C60 has been shown to be harmful and toxic when improperly processed. ESS60, however, is C60 that has been skillfully processed for safer human consumption.“SES Research is dedicated to the supply of supplements and raw materials that are safe for consumers,” states Burres. “To help the public gain confidence in our products, I am available for interviews to discuss the significant results found in the peer-reviewed published study, and the benefits our customers are reporting from using the ESS60 product.” For more information about SES Research Inc., please visit https://www.sesres.com , or call Chris Burres at 713-686-9635.About the CompanySES Research Inc. was founded in Houston, Texas in the summer of 1990 by two University of Houston college students who built their first Fullerene Reactor in a home garage. Shortly after testing the Reactor and making the first grams of Fullerenes, SES opened its doors up for business in 1991 and relocated from the garage to an Industrial park. Over the past 25 years, SES Research has become one of the world’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of Carbon Fullerenes.

