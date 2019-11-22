CORRECTION - The DOVE Channel Presents Retro Holiday Classics Premiering Monday, November 25

/EIN News/ -- The Lineup Includes Scrooge, Santa’s Christmas Circus Starring Whizzo The Clown, Red Skelton Christmas Classics, and Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer



Viewers Can Enjoy DOVE All Year Long for Just $19.99 with the Special “Deck the Halls with DOVE” Offer

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Thursday, November 21st by Cinedigm Digital Cinema Corp., please note that in the first sentence of the second paragraph, the date for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has been changed from 1964 to 1961, and that the information regarding Burl Ives has been removed. The corrected release follows:

The DOVE Channel turns back the clock this holiday season, as the faith-based digital-first Cinedigm (CIDM) network puts the spotlight on four retro classics from Hollywood’s Golden Age. As part of this special event, DOVE Channel is giving viewers a chance to enjoy premium programming for the whole family all year long with the “Deck The Halls With DOVE” offer—available for just $19.99.

The roster premieres on Monday, November 25, and includes the color-restored 1935 Charles Dickens adaptation Scrooge (A Christmas Carol), starring Donald Calthrop as the quintessential miser who embarks on a legendary journey through Christmas past, present, and future; as well as the beloved 1961 animated favorite Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer; a collection of side-splitting and heartwarming holiday sketches starring one of comedy’s most influential funnymen in Red Skelton Christmas Classics; the rarely seen 1966 fantasy Santa’s Christmas Circus Starring Whizzo The Clown, with Vaudeville star Frank Wiziarde as the titular clown who guides a group of children on a magic carpet ride to visit Santa

Additionally, the Dove Channel linear network is offering a variety of curated holiday blocks airing throughout the season, including “Reason For the Season,” “12 Days to Christmas,” “Feliz Navi-Dogs,” “Dove Christmas Yule Log,” and “A Mayberry New Years Eve.” The live linear channel is available on Samsung, Stirr, and XUMO, as well as through the Direct-To-Consumer app on web, iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, & Roku. Dove Channel is also available on Dish, Sling TV and Vizio as a SVOD service.

The DOVE Channel was created as a response to high consumer demand for family-friendly and faith-driven content, offering viewers safe programming options and full access to the largest library of high-quality values-based films, children’s programs, documentaries, and series in the streaming marketplace. Viewers can feel confident knowing that all content featured on DOVE Channel meets the high standards of The Dove Foundation and its esteemed Faith & Family Dove Seals Of Approval—serving as an invaluable resource for families across the country for over 28 years. Dove.org is now part of Giving Company, a Global Faith and Family Media Network, providing all profits to charity.

