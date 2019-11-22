Fertility Services Market crosses USD 20 Mn with growing CAGR of 9% and expected to reach USD 41 Mn by 2026

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The most up-to-date market exploration report on the Global Fertility Services Market performs industry diagnostic as a way to accumulate valuable data into the business environment of the Fertility Services market for the forecast period 2019–2026.



The subject matter experts behind the research have collected vital statistics on the market share, size and growth as a way to help stakeholders, business owners and field marketing personnel identify the areas to reduce costs, improve sales, explore new opportunities and streamline their processes.

Some of the Leading Key Company’s Covered in Fertility Services Market are

Olympus Corporation

Cook

The Cooper Companies Inc.

Instituto Bernabeu

Virtus Health

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Vitrolife

CARE Fertility

INVO Bioscience

Monash IVF

Fertility Focus

Carolinas Fertility Institute

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

Merck KGaA

LABOTECT GMBH

Genea

Global fertility services market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 20,398.07 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 41,396.21 million by 2026 registering a CAGR of 9.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Fertility Services Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Delayed pregnancies in women has increased the fertility services market demand

Technological developments regarding fertility treatment in the industry will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints:

High cost of ARTs treatment in developed countries is acting as a major restraint for the market

Inadequate reimbursement policies will hamper the fertility services industry

Global Fertility Services Market Trends:

By Cause of Infertility: Male infertility, Female infertility

By Procedure: Assisted Reproductive Technology, In-Vitro Fertilization, Artificial Insemination, Surrogacy, Others

By Services: Donor, Non-donor

By End-User: Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Clinical Research Institutes, Surgical centers

