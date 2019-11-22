Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Waitr Holdings, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming November 26, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of Waitr Holdings, Inc. (“Waitr” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WTRH) investors who purchased securities between May 17, 2018 and August 8, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On August 8, 2019, after the market closed, the Company revealed that its Chief Executive Officer had resigned; that the integration of BiteSquad.com, LLC, which Waitr had acquired in January 2019, was not proceeding according to plan; and that the Company was laying off personnel.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.87, or roughly 50% to close at $1.89 per share on August 9, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Defendants had artificially bolstered profits and revenues by unilaterally raising prices in breach of customer contracts and failed to properly reimburse drivers for expenses; (2) that providing services at the low take rate of 15% was not sustainable; (3) that its labor model was inefficient and resulted in rising, unsustainable costs; (4) that its financial statements were not true, accurate or reliable; and (5) that the Company’s software provided little or no competitive advantages.

