Former military intelligence chief sentenced to three years in prison

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 22 - The Supreme Military Court on Friday sentenced to three years in jail the former head of the Military Intelligence and Security Service (SISM), António José Maria "Zé Maria". ,

The general was convicted of misappropriation of military documents.

According to the Supreme Military Court, the acquisition of documents relating to the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale cost the state coffers USD 2.4 million.

However, unhappy with the court's decision, the defendant's defence filed an appeal with suspension effect of the sentence. The judgment will be submitted to the higher court.

António José Maria, 73, who was at the helm of the Military Intelligence and Security Service (SISM) from 2009 to 2017, will remain under house arrest, a condition he has been in since 17 June of the current year.

