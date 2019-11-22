Heir to the National Enquirer fortune, Paul David Pope, adds to the story about his family history for ‘Enquiring Minds’

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media Contact: Adrienne Mazzone Amazzone@Transmediagroup.com 561-750-9800 X2270 or Paul David Pope ppope@popeentertainment.com 561-449-1909Inspired by one of the most comprehensive stories to date about his illustrious family in today’s DailyMail.com, Paul David Pope is revealing more about the historically impactful lives of his father and grandfather, Generoso Pope Sr and Generoso Pope Jr.To salute them, Pope has spent three decades and $25 million researching and preserving their enterprise and achievements, which have left an indelible mark on America’s history.The Pope Media Center he created is the result of years of his own enterprise in compiling, categorizing and storing a colossal multimedia archive that includes 200,000 never-before-seen photos, audio clips, videos, interviews and writings that bring the deeds of his forefathers to life.In ”The Deeds of My Fathers, Paul’s book, is an epic story, which reads like the Godfather crossed with Citizen Kane” and today is leading to a television series that is vying for ‘the next Godfather.’Generoso 'Gene' Pope Jr. purchased the National Enquirer in 1952 for $75,000 and after leaving psy-ops job with the CIA. Here are more awesome facts of Pope’s family’s lives:• Frank Costello bankrolled the fledgling paper as head of the Luciano crime family, and godfather (in the Catholic tradition) to Gene Pope Jr.• Gene Pope Jr. was the namesake son of Generoso Pope; an Italian immigrant who made a fortune selling concrete and became a power broker to politicians• Pope had ties to Mussolini, FDR, Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, Hoover, Tammany Hall and the mafia but Paul Pope insists he wasn't a 'made man'• Cohn credits Pope Sr. with launching his career: '...Gene's father had more to do with my incipient political career than any other single person'• Gene grew up in a palatial 22-room apartment on Fifth Avenue in the same building as Jackie O and was chauffeured to school in a limousine• Gene moved the Enquirer offices to Florida after discovering the dead body of an employee in the back a delivery truck with a note attached: 'Don't f**k with us'In Paul David Pope’s latest interview with the DailyMail.com, he granted exclusive access to a handful of interviews that were conducted in the late 1970s and early 1980s with Generoso Pope Jr and various intimate associates of this father; many of whom are no longer alive. Read Full Article: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7687673/national-enquirer-roy-cohn-CIA.html Kirkus Review: https://www.kirkusreviews.com/book-reviews/paul-david-pope/the-deeds-of-my-fathers/ Media contact: Adrienne Mazzone 561-750-9800 x2270; amazzone@transmediagroup.com.



