CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MTCH, CC, AFI and CGC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court.

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH)

Class Period: August 6, 2019 - September 25, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: Match Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company used fake love interest ads to convince customers to buy and upgrade subscriptions; (2) the Company made it difficult and confusing for consumers to cancel their subscriptions; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny; (4) the Company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC)

Class Period: February 16, 2017 - August 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 9, 2019

The lawsuit alleges: The Chemours Company made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Chemours had not appropriately accounted and accrued reserves for its environmental liabilities; (2) the possibility of costs exceeding accrued amounts was greater than the Company had represented to a point that could be material; (3) the Company's policies, standards and procedures were not properly designed to prevent unreasonable risk of harm to people and the environment (4) Chemours' handling, manufacture, use, and disposal of hazardous substances was not in accordance with applicable environmental laws and regulations; and (5) as a result of these misrepresentations, Chemours shares traded at artificially inflated prices.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI)

Class Period: March 6, 2018 - November 4, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 14, 2020

The lawsuit alleges: Armstrong Flooring, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had engaged in channel stuffing to artificially boost sales; (2) the Company’s internal control over inventory levels was not effective; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC)

Class Period: June 21, 2019 - November 13, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 20, 2020

The lawsuit alleges that, during the class period, Canopy Growth Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing weak demand for its softgel and oil products; (2) as a result, the Company would be forced to take a CA$32.7 million restructuring charge due to poor sales, excessive returns, and excess inventory; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

