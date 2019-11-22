CLASS ACTION UPDATE for OSTK, IRBT, TWTR and GRUB: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK)

Class Period: May 9, 2019 - September 23, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/overstock-com-inc-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4540

About the OSTK lawsuit: During the class period, Overstock.com, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) it was not true that Overstock would be able to support the launch of its tZERO crypto currency with earnings or cash flow from its retail operations and that whatever marginal improvements defendants had made by cutting costs and engineering earnings could not be sustained so as to generate positive EBITDA or cash from operations necessary to support its crypto currency operations; (b) there were extreme additional risks and substantial volatility in the price of Company shares was foreseeable, given defendants’ undisclosed plan to offer its tZERO Preferred Share Dividend as a means to squeeze short sellers out of Overstock and to prevent them from holding legitimate positions in the Company; (c) there was a foreseeable likelihood that the Company’s ability to accomplish its intended short squeeze would embolden the SEC or even market participants, such as major brokerage houses, to act to prevent this market manipulation; (d) it was not true that Overstock contained adequate systems of internal operational or financial controls, such that Overstock’s quarterly reports filed with the SEC were true, accurate or reliable; (e) as a result of the foregoing, it also was not true that the Company’s quarterly reports filed with the SEC were prepared in accordance with GAAP ad SEC rules; and (f) as a result of the aforementioned adverse conditions which defendants failed to disclose, defendants lacked any reasonable basis to claim that Overstock was operating according to plan, or that Overstock could achieve guidance sponsored and/or endorsed by defendants.

To learn more about the Overstock.com, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT)

Class Period: November 21, 2016 - October 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/irobot-corporation-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4540

The filed complaint alleges that defendants misrepresented the reason for iRobot’s acquisitions of Tokyo-based Sales on Demand Corporation and privately-held Robopolis SAS, which was to control the Company’s largest distributors so that defendants could inflate sales and revenue figures by stuffing the channel. Defendants further misled investors by repeatedly telling them throughout the Class Period that the Company was seeing continued double-digit revenue growth, and by attributing the growth to increased demand for the Roomba vacuums, when in reality defendants were engaging in channel-stuffing to artificially boost sales. Defendants also misstated that the Company’s channel inventory levels had not changed and would not change dramatically from quarter to quarter or year over year, when in fact iRobot was deliberately stuffing the channel in order to claim false revenue growth.

To learn more about the iRobot Corporation class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR)

Class Period: August 6, 2019 - October 23, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 30, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/twitter-inc-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4540

The filed complaint alleges that defendants engaged in a scheme to deceive the market and a course of conduct that artificially inflated Twitter’s common share price and operated as a fraud or deceit on purchasers of Twitter common stock by misrepresenting the Company’s operating condition and future business prospects. The scheme was perpetrated by making positive statements about Twitter’s business while defendants knew, or disregarded with deliberate recklessness, certain adverse facts. When defendants’ prior misrepresentations were disclosed and became apparent to the market, the price of Twitter’s common stock fell precipitously.

To learn more about the Twitter, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB)

Class Period: July 30, 2019 - October 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 20, 2020

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/grubhub-inc-loss-form?wire=3&prid=4540

About the GRUB lawsuit: Grubhub Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements during the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) customer orders were actually declining, despite the massive investments that the Company had made to spur demand for and use of its platform; (ii) Grubhub’s new customer additions were generating significantly lower revenues as compared to historic cohorts because these customers were more prone to using competitor platforms; (iii) Grubhub’s vaunted business model under which it secured exclusive partnerships had failed, and Grubhub needed to engage in the same aggressive nonpartnered sales tactics embraced by its competitors to generate significant revenue growth; (iv) Grubhub was required to spend substantial additional capital in order to grow revenues and retain market share in the face of heightened competitive dynamics and market saturation, eviscerating the Company’s profitability; and (v) Grubhub was tracking tens of millions of dollars below its revenue and earnings guidance and such guidance lacked any reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Grubhub Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.



Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.



CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.